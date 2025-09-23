Shaping Up: Lift your mood and mindset by taking in some autumn walks

Autumn is a great time to get out for a walk with the family. Photo posed by models

We have had an amazing summer, but it’s slowly coming to an end now.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The darker nights are creeping in, the air is getting cooler, and the routines are starting to return.

I actually love this time of year. Autumn is one of my favourite seasons for getting outside, especially for walks with the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The air feels fresher, the colours are incredible, and it’s a great way to spend time together without screens or distractions.

Walking isn’t just good for your body – it does wonders for your mind too.

Getting outside helps clear your head, reduce stress, and lift your mood.

Even a short 20-minute walk can give you a boost of energy and help you feel more positive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the days start getting darker earlier, it’s easy to spend more time indoors, but that can sometimes make you feel more tired or low in mood. A simple walk can really change that.

We are lucky to have some brilliant walking routes locally. Seaham seafront is one of my go-tos – it is flat, has great views, and there is plenty of space for the children to run around.

Hawthorn Dene is another favourite, especially in autumn when the leaves start changing colour.

If you fancy a bit more of a challenge, head up the coastal path towards Seaburn, or walk from Roker beach to Sunderland Marina – the sea air really wakes you up!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also loads of brilliant local parks that are perfect for autumn walks.

Roker Park is lovely at this time of year, with colourful trees and plenty of paths to explore.

Herrington Country Park is great too – there is loads of space for the kids to run around, plus beautiful views of Penshaw Monument if you fancy a climb.

Barnes Park in Sunderland is another great option, especially for families, with its big play area and duck pond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even a simple stroll around Mowbray Park can be a nice way to break up the day and get some fresh air.

The great thing is you don’t need to block out hours in your diary to do it.

Even just a short walk after dinner, or parking a bit further from school or work, adds up.

It’s a simple way to keep moving, top up your step count, and get some natural daylight as the evenings draw in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So before the weather turns properly cold, make the most of autumn.

Wrap up warm, get outside, and enjoy the fresh air.

It’s amazing what a difference a walk can make to your day – and your mindset – no matter what distance.

WORKOUT

Autumn Energy Booster Workout

This is a quick full-body circuit you can do at home. It’ll get your heart rate up and give your mood a lift too.

Instructions:

Do each exercise for 40 seconds

Rest for 20 seconds

Complete 3 rounds (about 20 minutes)

Circuit:

Bodyweight Squats

Push-Ups (on knees if needed)

Star Jumps

Glute Bridges

Mountain Climbers

Plank

This little workout is great for boosting your energy and helping to clear your head — perfect before or after a crisp autumn walk.

RECIPE

Immune-Boosting Autumn Juice

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Packed with vitamin C, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory goodness to help your immune system as the weather gets colder.

Ingredients:

2 oranges (peeled)

2 carrots (chopped)

1 thumb-sized piece of fresh ginger

1 small lemon (peeled)

1 apple (optional, for sweetness)

Instructions:

Add everything to a juicer (or a blender with a splash of water).

Blend until smooth.

If blended, pour through a sieve to remove the pulp.

Serve chilled or over ice.

Tip: Drink this first thing in the morning for a natural energy boost.