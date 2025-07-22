Shaping Up: Is it OK to take a break from the gym over the summer period?
So it’s totally normal to not be in the gym as much. But I always say – just because you can’t do everything doesn’t mean you should do nothing.
Even if life is hectic, aim to schedule in at least one proper workout a week. Treat it like an appointment – get it in the diary and make it a non-negotiable. That one session can make a big difference to how you feel, your energy levels, and keeping your progress ticking over.
The good news is, it doesn’t always have to be a full hour in the gym. A quick 30-minute session – whether it’s a class, a weights session, or a blast in the garden – is enough to boost your mood and keep your momentum.
And outside of that, there are loads of other ways to stay active that don’t feel like “working out”:
Go for walks – Hit the beach, walk the dog, or explore local parks.
Ride bikes with the kids – It’s fun and sneaks in a workout too.
Get involved in games – Football, rounders, water fights — whatever gets everyone moving.
Keep moving at home – Gardening, cleaning, or even just taking the stairs more often all adds up.
The key thing is to stay moving. That way, when September rolls back around, you’re not starting from scratch.
You’ve still kept your body ticking over, and you’ll be in a much better place to pick your routine back up again.
So don’t be too hard on yourself – but don’t completely switch off either. One workout a week is doable. And movement in any form is always better than nothing.
If you’re struggling to stay on track, give me a shout – we’ve got family-friendly sessions and flexible options to help keep you going through the holidays.
WORKOUT
Ten-minute summer strong” workout
If your routine goes out the window a bit during the summer holidays – don’t worry, you’re not alone!
But even when life’s busy and unpredictable, it’s still possible (and important!) to keep your body moving. That’s why I’ve put together this quick 10-minute full-body workout you can do in the garden, the park, or even your living room.
It’s short, simple, and will give you a great energy boost – no equipment needed.
Just 10 minutes
Full-body workout
Family-friendly – get the kids involved too!
Video demo available on East Coast Fitness Facebook and Instagram
The Workout:
Complete two rounds of the following (45 seconds work / 15 seconds rest):
Bodyweight Squats
Walkouts to Shoulder Taps
Reverse Lunges (alternating legs)
Press-Ups (knees or full)
Plank Jacks
Set a timer, head outside, and get it done – you’ll feel so much better for it!
RECIPE
Rainbow Chicken Wraps
A fun, colourful, hands-on recipe the whole family can enjoy making – and eating!
Ingredients (Serves 4):
2 cooked chicken breasts (or use shop-bought rotisserie chicken), shredded
4 wholemeal wraps
1 red pepper, sliced thin
1 yellow pepper, sliced thin
1 carrot, grated
1 small cucumber, sliced into sticks
A handful of lettuce or spinach
100g low-fat Greek yoghurt
1 tsp mild curry powder or paprika (optional)
Salt & pepper to taste
A squeeze of lemon juice
Instructions:
Make the sauce: In a small bowl, mix the Greek yoghurt, curry powder or paprika, lemon juice, and a pinch of salt and pepper.
Lay out all the ingredients on a big board or in bowls, buffet-style. Let the kids build their own wraps – this makes it fun and gives them control over what goes in.
Assemble the wraps: Spread a spoonful of the yoghurt sauce on each wrap. Layer on chicken, peppers, carrot, cucumber, and salad.
Wrap it up: Fold in the sides and roll up tightly. You can cut them in half to make them easier for little