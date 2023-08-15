SHAPING UP: Improving your fitness halfway through the school holiday break

While maintaining your regular fitness routine might be challenging, it's important not to give up completely. Here are some strategies to help you stay fit and healthy while managing your busy Summer schedule:

Quick Workouts: Try doing short workouts throughout the day. You can take a brisk walk during a break, do a few squats while waiting for food to cook, or dance around with your kids.

Have Fun with Family: Being active doesn't have to be boring. You can play games outside with your kids, take walks together, or play a game in garden. It's a great way to spend time together and stay healthy.

Take Time for You: It's important to take care of yourself. You can do a short yoga session in the morning, go for a jog in the evening, or even just sit quietly and relax.

Set Small Goals: Don't try to do too much all at once. It's okay to start with small goals that you can actually reach. Every little step counts.

Join Others: Find people who also want to be active. You can join a group that does fitness activities, take part in online challenges, or share your journey on social media. It's nice to have others cheering you on.

Remember, you don't have to be perfect. It's okay to take small steps towards being healthier. As we reach the middle of summer, think about the choices you can make every day. By doing little things, you can make a big difference in how you feel.

Life can be busy, but your health is important. You can make your health a priority, even with all the things you have to do. With a little effort and a positive attitude, you can make the rest of the summer a time of feeling good and staying active.

WORKOUT

777 AMRAP

Can you complete this 10-minute workout? Just three exercises, but it targets your whole body! I’s a really good one to do at home if you’re short on time.

7 KETTLEBELL SWINGS

7 BURPEES

7 PRESS UPS

Repeat the three exercises, without rest, for 10 minutes.

Before you start the workout make sure you do a quick warm-up to prepare your muscles. March or jog on the spot, perform arm circles, and do gentle leg swings to get your blood flowing and joints loosened.

When you’re finished the workout, take a moment to cool down and stretch your muscles. Perform gentle stretches for your hamstrings, quadriceps, shoulders, and chest to promote recovery and flexibility.

RECIPE

Coconut and Raspberry flapjacks

These nutritious coconut and raspberry flapjacks are perfect for an afternoon treat, an on-the-go breakfast, or a light dessert!

There’s only seven ingredients, so they’re really easy to make!

Ingredients

125g (3/8 cup) honey / maple syrup

100g (1/2 cup) coconut oil

225g (2.5 cups) rolled oats

50g (1/2 cup) ground almonds

75g (3/4 cup) desiccated coconut

Large pinch of sea salt

For Raspberry Filling

200g (1.5 cups) frozen raspberries

1tsp honey / maple syrup (optional)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 160ºc fan/180ºc/360ºf and line a 9x9 inch cake pan or baking dish.

Place the honey/maple syrup and coconut oil into a medium saucepan and stir together over a low heat until melted.

Remove the pan from the heat and add the oats, ground almonds, desiccated coconut and salt. Mix thoroughly so that everything is combined and evenly coated.

Pour two thirds of the oat mixture into the lined baking dish and use the bottom of a glass to push down and compact the mixture into one even layer. Bake in the preheated oven for five minutes before removing.

Meanwhile, add the frozen raspberries to a small saucepan over a medium heat. Use a fork to mash the raspberries into a puree as they begin to thaw. Bring the puree to a bubble then remove from the heat. Taste and add the honey/maple syrup if so desired.

Pour the raspberry puree over the top of the part-baked oats and spread it out evenly. Gently add the remaining oat mixture to the top and return to the oven for 15 to 17 minutes until golden brown.

Allow the flapjacks to cool completely before removing from the baking dish and cutting into 8 rectangles to serve.