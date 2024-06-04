SHAPING UP: Improve your energy with these fairly simple lifestyle tweaks
If you’re experiencing those feelings above, one (or more) of these four issues could be affecting your energy levels.
Nutrient deficiency
A poor diet, deficient in key nutrients like magnesium and B vitamins can lead to fatigue, as your cells don’t have the necessary vitamins and minerals to produce cellular energy.
Sugar overload
Eating too much sugar and refined carbohydrates (bread, pasta, pizza, cakes and cereals) triggers your blood sugar levels to spike rapidly.
Even though that will give you a quick energy boost, your blood sugars will soon come crashing down, leaving you feeling tired again.
Excess caffeine
Caffeine overstimulates the adrenal glands and puts the body into a stress response.
It can also cause insulin resistance, which means your body can’t get fuel (glucose) into your cells, resulting in fatigue.
Dehydration
Insufficient water prevents your cells from working efficiently.
Seventy per cent of the body is made up of water, and you need to constantly replace fluids lost throughout the day. Aim for a minimum of two litres of water each day.
If you are feeling low on energy try these four simple lifestyle tweaks:
Exercise Regularly
Working out improves blood flow, enabling more oxygen and nutrients to get into your cells to produce energy.
Sleep Soundly
Adopt a good sleep routine to allow your body and brain to wind down at night.
Eat dinner early, avoid excessive screen time, and do something relaxing before bed.
Reduce Sugar
Opt for natural, energy-boosting foods instead: fruits and vegetables, wholegrains (oats, brown rice), quality protein (nuts, seeds, quinoa, beans, lentils), good sources of fats (avocados, flaxseed oil) and superfoods (such as maca, acai and spirulina).
These foods are also high in magnesium and B vitamins, which are essential nutrients for energy production.
Drink More
Stay hydrated and keep your cells energised by drinking filtered water with fresh lemon.
Lemon stimulates the digestive system, which improves nutrient absorption.
WORKOUT
10-MINUTE ENERGY BOOSTING WORKOUT
This workout will help elevate your heart rate, get the blood pumping, leaving you feel energised.
Do this early on a morning to set you up for the rest of the day.
20 seconds STAR JUMPS
20 seconds HIGH KNEES
20 seconds SIDE STEPS
20 seconds BURPEES
20 seconds HILL CLIMBS
20 seconds TOUCHDOWNS
30 seconds REST
X4
RECIPE
CHOCOLATE BANANA OATS
Serves: 2
Total time: 10 minutes
Calories per portion: 390
This breakfast which is packed with good fats, carbohydrates, protein and fruits will energise and keep you full all morning!
INGREDIENTS
90g old fashioned oats (gluten-free if required) 250ml almond milk
1 scoop vegan chocolate protein powder
2 tbsp peanut butter
1 banana, sliced
INSTRUCTIONS
Add the oats and coconut milk to a small saucepan and bring to boil. Reduce to a simmer and stir frequently.
Add the protein powder, peanut butter and 3/4 of the banana, continuing to stir.
Once the milk has absorbed (about five minutes), transfer to a serving bowl.
Top with extra sliced banana.