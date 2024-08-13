SHAPING UP: Hydration and nutrition tips for the warmer weather in summer

Eating foods with high water content such as watermelon can help you stay hydrated.

As summer continues and the days stay warm (hopefully), it's important to pay attention to our hydration and nutrition.

Staying hydrated and eating well can help you feel your best, especially during these hot days. Here are some simple tips to keep you healthy and energised.

1. Drink Plenty of Water

Water is essential for our bodies, especially when it's hot outside. It helps regulate body temperature, keeps joints lubricated, and aids digestion. Aim to drink at least 2 litres of water a day. If you're active or sweating a lot, you may need even more. Carry a water bottle with you and take sips throughout the day.

2. Include Hydrating Foods

Eating foods with high water content can also help you stay hydrated. Fruits and vegetables like watermelon, cucumber, oranges, and strawberries are great choices. Not only do they provide water, but they also offer essential vitamins and minerals. Adding a side salad or a piece of fruit to your meals can make a big difference.

3. Avoid Sugary and Caffeinated Drinks

While it might be tempting to grab a sugary soda or iced coffee, these drinks can actually dehydrate you. They can cause your body to lose more water. Instead, opt for water, herbal teas, or natural fruit juices without added sugar. If you enjoy flavoured drinks, try adding slices of lemon, lime, or mint to your water for a refreshing twist.

4. Eat Balanced Meals

Balanced meals are key to maintaining energy levels during hot days. Make sure to include a good mix of proteins, healthy fats, and carbohydrates. Grilled chicken, fish, whole grains, nuts, and plenty of vegetables are all excellent options. Don't skip meals, as regular eating helps maintain stable blood sugar levels.

5. Snack Smart

Healthy snacks can help keep your energy up between meals. Choose snacks like nuts, yogurt, or fresh fruit. These provide nutrients without weighing you down. Avoid salty snacks like crisps, as they can increase thirst and cause dehydration.

6. Listen to Your Body

Finally, pay attention to how you feel. If you start feeling dizzy, lightheaded, or unusually tired, you might be dehydrated. Drink some water and rest in a cool place.

Taking care of your hydration and nutrition during the late summer is simple but important. By following these tips, you can stay healthy and enjoy the last days of summer to the fullest!

RECIPE

REFRESHING WATERMELON, FETA, AND MINT SALAD

Serves 6

Calories per serving: 140

This simple and delicious salad is perfect for staying cool and hydrated on hot summer days. It combines the sweetness of watermelon with the salty tang of feta cheese and the fresh taste of mint. It's quick to prepare and makes a great side dish or light meal.

Ingredients:

600 grams watermelon, cubed (seeds removed)

150 grams feta cheese, crumbled

15 grams fresh mint leaves, chopped (about a small handful)

1 small cucumber, thinly sliced (optional)

30 ml extra virgin olive oil (about 2 tablespoons)

15 ml fresh lime juice (about 1 tablespoon)

Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Watermelon: Cut the watermelon into cubes and place them in a large salad bowl.

2. Add the Feta Cheese: Crumble the feta cheese over the watermelon cubes.

3. Add the Mint: Chop the fresh mint leaves and sprinkle them over the salad.

4. Optional: Add Cucumber: If using, add the thinly sliced cucumber for extra crunch and hydration.

5. Dress the Salad: Drizzle the olive oil and lime juice over the salad.

6. Season: Add a pinch of salt and a sprinkle of pepper to taste. Be cautious with the salt, as the feta cheese is already salty.

7. Toss and Serve: Gently toss all the ingredients together to combine. Serve immediately or chill in the fridge for a refreshing, cold treat.

WORKOUT

10-MINUTE FULL-BODY BLAST: QUICK AND EFFECTIVE WORKOUT

Perform each of the following exercises for 10 repetitions. Repeat the circuit as many times as possible within 10 minutes.

Star Jumps - 10 reps

Bodyweight Squats - 10 reps

Press-Ups - 10 reps

Mountain Climbers - 10 reps (each leg)

Plank with Shoulder Taps - 10 reps (each side)

Repeat the entire circuit continuously for 10 minutes. Rest only as needed and aim to maintain good form throughout the workout. To see a quick demo video go to the East Coast Fitness Instagram or Facebook pages.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​