SHAPING UP: How to stay on the right fitness track as Christmas looms

​Can you believe it? Christmas is just six weeks away!

Go easy on the coffee and cake if you want to stay trim for Christmas.

Since this is the time of year that most people's health and fitness goals take a back seat, I’ve got a mini checklist to help you stay on track so you don’t feel like you need to start over again on 1st Jan.

These 6 simple steps (that you can start doing right now) will help build some momentum so that you feel in control of your fitness over the Christmas period… and you’ll be one step ahead when it comes to the January health kick!

1. Prepare: As your schedule gets busier, planning ahead becomes crucial. It all boils down to this: if you leave things to chance for the next few weeks, the inches will creep on and your clothes might be a little tight by the end of the year. Plan your meals, schedule workouts, and make time for self-care.

2. Skip the Sugar & Empty Calories: Ditch the sugary treats and unnecessary calories. Say goodbye to the blood sugar roller coaster and hello to stabilised energy levels and a happier digestive system. Enjoy the indulgent festive treats, but in moderation.

3. Don't Overdo Caffeine: While a little caffeine can be a pick-me-up, too much can leave you wired, anxious, and irritable. It may lead to headaches and stomach aches, plus it can disrupt your sleep.

4. Prioritize Sleep: Make room for 7-8 hours of quality sleep every night. Ensure your bedroom is set up for rest, with darkness, quiet, and a comfortable temperature. Good sleep keeps your mood and energy up while curbing your appetite.

5. Stay Active: Sitting all day can drain your energy and cause muscle stiffness. Get up and move throughout the day, and schedule your workouts in advance.

6. Hydrate: It's not news, but it's essential. Aim for 2 litres of water a day. Everything functions better when you're properly hydrated.

If you follow these 6 simple steps over the next couple of months, you'll sail through the Christmas period feeling healthy and motivated. And if you're finding it challenging to stay on track, have a look at our programmes at East Coast Fitness. We can offer you step-by-step guidance and accountability to help you stay fit and healthy, all while enjoying your favourite Christmas foods.

To learn more, visit www.eastcoast-fitness.com.

Graham is a multi-award-winning personal trainer, winning the Highly Commended Health & Lifestyle Award at the 2018 Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards.

He started his PT career in Dubai, but returned home to the North East where he now helps men and women in the Seaham area lose weight, feel more energised and have more body confidence.