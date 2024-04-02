SHAPING UP: How to stay fit and healthy over the Easter holidays

You could sign up for the Sunderland City runs, which take place in May.

But diet wise, it's a time of year that I dread!

I've just about got back into shape after Christmas and now I've had to deal with all of the temptations of Easter.

For weeks, supermarkets have been tempting us with their aisles filled with chocolates, sweets and hot cross buns.

They are so clever with their marketing and positioning that it almost feels like they are being forced upon us.

But Easter can be a heathy time of year, without sacrificing fun.

Here are my tips for a healthy Easter:

Quick workouts.

Easter can be a busy time; entertaining the kids, preparing meals and visiting family. It may seem as though you don't have time for exercise. But, if you keep your workouts intense you can get it done in 10-15 minutes. Try my 15-minute Dumbbell Pyramid in the Workout section of this page.

Make Healthy Choices

If you remain diligent about eating healthy as the days lead up to Easter, you'll be able to indulge a little bit on the big day.

Nobody wants to turn down a lamb dinner and a chocolate egg, so if you make healthy choices until Easter arrives, you should be able to eat a little more indulgently without ruining all of your goals.

Get Outside

The arrival of Easter means spring has sprung and now is the time to get outside. Even if you're not going out for a ten-mile run, there are lots of opportunities to get moving outdoors, which will help you burn calories and get fit. Try a walk in the park with the dog, play Frisbee with the kids, walk to the shop instead of driving. You'll be moving more and enjoying the spring fresh air too.

Register For A Race

A race is a great motivator because you have to be ready for it. That means you have to put in the time and effort necessary to train. Not only will that help you tone up and slim down for Easter, but you'll have something fun to look forward to as well. These events are coming up in the Sunderland area:

Sunderland City 10k – Sunday 12th May.

Sunderland Half Marathon – Sunday 12th May.

Sunderland Big 3K Run – Sunday 12th May.

Pier to Pier Run – Sunday 19th May.

Sunderland Big Bike Ride – Sunday 14th July.

Everything In Moderation

I am not going to say you should not eat a single piece of chocolate at Easter because that's unrealistic. Get real with yourself and set limits. Several pieces of chocolate will not break the scales, but a whole box of chocolates can break your healthy eating plan. So, focus on moderation.

Choose Your Drinks Carefully

This is a rule that you should follow every day, not just as we get closer to Easter. Drinks can really ruin your healthy goals because many of them are loaded with sugar and calories.

Choose water (with a little bit of cordial if you have to), instead of fizzy drinks, energy drinks and fruit juices which can have heaps of sugar and hundreds of calories in them.

WORKOUT

15-MINUTE DUMBBELL PYRAMID

The 15-Minute Dumbbell Pyramid only consists of 2 exercises but it will challenge every part of your body. (Select a set of dumbbells that you are able to push above your head).

10 seconds BURPEE PRESS

10 seconds LUNGES

20 seconds BURPEE PRESS

20 seconds LUNGES

30 seconds BURPEE PRESS

30 seconds LUNGES

40 seconds BURPEE PRESS

40 seconds LUNGES

50 seconds BURPEE PRESS

50 seconds LUNGES

60 seconds BURPEE PRESS

60 seconds LUNGES

60 seconds rest

60 seconds BURPEE PRESS

60 seconds LUNGES

50 seconds BURPEE PRESS

50 seconds LUNGES

40 seconds BURPEE PRESS

40 seconds LUNGES

30 seconds BURPEE PRESS

30 seconds LUNGES

20 seconds BURPEE PRESS

20 seconds LUNGES

10 seconds BURPEE PRESS

10 seconds LUNGES

To see a demonstration of the exercises head over to the East Coast Fitness Instagram or Facebook page.

RECIPE

HEALTHY SUPERFOOD DARK CHOCOLATE EGGS

These healthy dark chocolate eggs are a perfect little treat to satisfy your sweet tooth. They are a great activity to do with the kids as well; my daughter Jessica and I made these last week. We mixed some acai powder and bee pollen in with the dark chocolate to pack them with antioxidants. You'll need to buy some Easter egg shaped silicone moulds. You can get them in most supermarkets and cooking shops like Lakeland.

Ingredients:

Makes 6 eggs (about 5cm tall)

200g Dark chocolate

1 tbsp Acai powder (optional)

1 tbsp Bee pollen (optional)

Dried fruit or nuts to decorate

Method:

Bring about an inch of water to a simmer in your saucepan. Set a heatproof bowl in the pan, making sure the water doesn't spill over into the bowl.

Break the dark chocolate up in to small chunks and place into the bowl. Stir chocolate occasionally as it softens. When you have just a few small unmelted chunks, remove bowl from heat (residual heat will melt the rest). At this point, stir in the acai powder and bee pollen if using.