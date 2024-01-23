SHAPING UP: How to overcome gym anxiety

The key is to find something where you feel comfortable and welcome so that you can enjoy your workouts.

The anxiety and the fear you feel about going to a gym/fitness class can be enough to put you off getting started, for weeks... months.... or even years sometimes!

Maybe you’re afraid of what other people will think of your appearance or abilities. Maybe you have no idea what to do or how to use the equipment, and you feel like people will judge you.

Maybe you’re concerned that it will be too crowded, or the machines you normally use will be taken. Or maybe you feel uneasy in the changing rooms next to strangers.

If you’ve ever felt this way, know that you’re definitely not alone. Most people feel nervous about starting a new fitness regime.

The key is to find something where you feel comfortable and welcome so that you can enjoy your workouts…Just like Chelsea, one of our lovely members, who joined our Private Gym in Seaham and left us this review on Google.

“I started East Coast fitness few weeks back and I'm loving it! Graham is so helpful.

"I've never been one for gyms as the thought of being in a room with lots of people terrified me but East Coast Fitness offer a private gym and you can pick times that suit you with no one in or a max of 4 people.

"As well as that Graham sets you a fitness plan to your needs and fitness level. Definitely recommend!”

Or like another fabulous member, Janice, who started our Low Intensity classes last week and left this comment on one of our Facebook posts.

“I went to the Low Intensity class for the first time last night, not going to lie I was pretty nervous but I didn’t need to be, I was made most welcome and I managed to keep up.

"Cannot recommend this enough, I cannot wait until next week.”

Both of these ladies had been thinking about starting for a while before they plucked up the courage to get started.

They both experienced gym anxiety, but now feel totally comfortable in their workout environment.

At East Coast Fitness, we know that gym anxiety is very common and we do everything we can to make people feel welcome and comfortable from the first minute.

We have options to suit all abilities and we allow you to work at your own pace.

If you've been wanting to do some exercise but gym anxiety has been holding you back, then you’re very welcome to come and try some classes at East Coast Fitness

For more information, go to www.eastcoast-fitness.com or email [email protected]

WORKOUT ROUTINE

40/20 Resistance / Cardio Mix

This workout only takes 10 minutes but will torch calories and help boost your metabolism.

The aim is to work for 10 minutes without rest, performing a resistance exercise for 40 seconds, followed by a cardio exercise for 20 seconds. They’re all bodyweight exercises, so no equipment needed.

Before you start the workout go to the East Coast Fitness Facebook or Instagram page and watch the short demo video to make sure you get the correct technique.

40 seconds SQUATS

20 seconds STAR JUMPS

40 seconds LUNGES

20 seconds HIGH KNEES

40 seconds PRESS UPS

20 seconds JABS

40 seconds CROSSOVERS

20 seconds SIDE STEPS

40 seconds SIT UPS

20 seconds BURPEES

X2

RECIPE

Fajita Traybake

SERVES: 4

TOTAL TIME: 35 minutes

CALORIES PER PORTION: 530

INGREDIENTS

30g fajita spice mix

2 tbsp olive oil

2 red onions, sliced

3 bell peppers, deseeded and sliced

320g chicken breast diced

400g can black beans, drained

200g brown rice

150g soured cream

2 tbsp chopped coriander

INSTRUCTIONS

Pre heat the oven to 220C/425F/Gas Mark 7.

Rinse and drain your brown rice and add to a saucepan with 500ml water and a big pinch of salt. Bring to a boil and then simmer for 25 minutes.

Meanwhile, In a large bowl, stir the spice mix into the oil, then toss the onions, peppers and chicken in to coat. Add to a shallow but wide roasting tray (or divide between 2 trays spread out so that they roast rather than steam) and roast in the oven for 10 minutes.

Stir everything around and cook for another 5 minutes, then mix in the black beans and the cooked rice and return to the oven for another 5 minutes.