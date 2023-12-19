Shaping Up: How to make Christmas Day healthy and enjoyable

Christmas Day is the one most people write off any kind of dietary limitation and overindulge on festive treats – and me included.

Greek yoghurt for breakfast will help keep blood sugar levels under control.

Mimosas at breakfast, mid-morning mince pies, the big Christmas dinner followed by the festive pudding, afternoon Quality Street and mulled wine, a turkey sandwich and – why not? – a slice of stollen cake and a glass of Baileys before bed.

We all know that we overindulge on Christmas Day, but a study by Wren Kitchens revealed the extent of the damage – the average person consumes a massive 5,323 calories on December 25.

That’s nearly three times the recommended daily allowance for women and twice the recommended daily allowance for men… or the equivalent of tucking into 10 Big Macs.

Now, I’m not going to suggest that you cut out carbs or count calories on Christmas Day, because that would be hypocritical. I’m going to be enjoying the festive treats just as much as anyone else.

But, I would recommend that you follow these five tips to limit the damage.

1. Drink More Water

Drink a glass of water when you wake up, another mid-morning and then another before your lunch. Water can make you feel full meaning you may not eat as much. It also helps control cravings later in the day.

2. Start With A Good Breakfast

If you have something like eggs or Greek yoghurt for breakfast you will help keep your blood sugar levels under control and you’re much less likely to start snacking later in the day. Most people have their Christmas dinner in the late afternoon, so if you eat a good breakfast that will fill you for a few hours it will put you off snacking during the day.

3. Fill Up On Veg

Most of the extra calories come from the after-dinner treats (puddings, leftover sandwiches, alcohol). If you fill up on veg when you’re eating dinner you’ll be less likely to have second helpings of pudding. The fibre in the veg induces fulness.

4. Eat Slowly

A study published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism found that wolfing down food hinders the release of hormones that induce feelings of feeling full. Put simply, the slower you eat, the less you’ll pack away

5. Boxing Day Exercise

You probably won’t fancy doing an intense workout after a day of over indulgence, but the good news is, it doesn’t have to be. A light jog, family walk or quick 10-minute home workout can burn some of the excess calories and get you back into a healthy frame of mind.

Stick to those five simple tips and you can limit the damage of the excess calories on Christmas Day without depriving yourself of the festivities.

Merry Christmas!

WORKOUT

777 AMRAP

Can you complete this 10-minute workout? Just 3 exercises, but it targets your whole body! It’s a quick and effective workout designed to keep you active and energised during the Christmas period!

7 KETTLEBELL SWINGS

7 BURPEES

7 PRESS UPS

Repeat the 3 exercises, without rest, for 10 minutes.

Before you try the workout go to the East Coast Fitness Facebook or Instagram page to watch the demo video.

RECIPE

Turkey and Cranberry Quesadillas

Give your leftover Christmas turkey a festive makeover with these quick and easy Turkey and Cranberry Quesadillas, combining tender shredded turkey, tangy cranberry sauce, and melted cheese in a warm tortilla.

Ingredients:

Leftover turkey, shredded

Cranberry sauce

Grated cheese (cheddar or Monterey Jack work well)

Flour tortillas

Butter or cooking spray

Instructions:

Prepare the Ingredients:

Shred the leftover turkey into small, bite-sized pieces.

Spread a thin layer of cranberry sauce on one side of each tortilla.

Grate the cheese if it's not pre-grated.

Assemble the Quesadillas:

Place a tortilla, cranberry side up, on a flat surface.

Sprinkle a handful of shredded turkey evenly over one half of the tortilla.

Add a generous amount of grated cheese on top of the turkey.

Fold and Cook:

Fold the tortilla in half, creating a half-moon shape.

Heat a frying pan or skillet over medium heat.

Add a small amount of butter or use cooking spray to coat the pan.

Place the quesadilla in the pan and cook for 2-3 minutes on each side or until the tortilla is golden brown and the cheese is melted.

Serve:

Remove the quesadilla from the pan and let it cool for a minute.

Cut the quesadilla into wedges and serve warm.