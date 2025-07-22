Shaping Up: How to get the kids moving this summer – without complaints
If you are looking for ways to get them moving without the moaning, you’re not alone. The trick is to make it fun, different, and something the whole family can get involved in.
Here are six local ideas to get the kids active, burning energy, and (hopefully) wearing a smile:
1. Join the Seaham Harbour Beach Clean (Wednesdays throughout summer)
It’s a great way to get kids walking, bending, lifting and learning all at the same time. It turns into a bit of an adventure – and they’ll love feeling like they’re helping the planet too. Keep an eye on local Facebook pages for updates.
2. Spend a day at Roker Beach Playpark
There’s loads to do here – a fantastic playpark, plenty of space for running about, and of course the beach itself for paddling, building sandcastles or even a quick game of football. It’s the perfect mix of play and fresh air to tire the kids out.
3. Paddleboarding at Adventure Access (Seaham Marina)
This is perfect for older kids or teens. It gets them outdoors, builds confidence, and works their whole body without them even realising. It’s a brilliant day out – and you can join in too!
4. Head to Adventure Valley in Durham
Packed with go-karts, climbing frames, slides and farm animals – the kids will be running, jumping and exploring all day long. It’s a proper workout in disguise.
5. Get involved in Sunderland’s Active Families events
The council is running loads of free and low-cost fitness sessions and games in local parks throughout the holidays. Barnes Park and Silksworth are just a couple of the spots getting involved. Check the council’s website or Facebook page for full details.
6. Visit Beamish Museum for a walk-through workout
Beamish is ideal for clocking up steps. There’s something new around every corner – and with plenty of walking, hopping on and off trams, and exploring, it’s a great way to stay active as a family.
And if you’re looking for some fun fitness workouts, don’t forget we offer family memberships at East Coast Fitness too – perfect for parents who want to set a healthy example and get fit together. Get in touch to find out more.
Here’s to a fun, active summer with plenty of fresh air and happy memories!
WORKOUT
Family Fun Summer Workout
Warm-up (five minutes)
Walk or jog on the spot
Arm circles
Gentle jumping jacks
High knees (slow pace)
Main Workout (Repeat two to three times)
10 Star jumps (or jumping jacks)
15 Bodyweight squats (sit back like you’re sitting on a chair)
10 Lunges each leg (walking or stationary)
15 Seconds plank (hold a straight line on elbows or hands)
10 Mountain climbers (slow and steady)
15 Second wall sit (back against a wall, knees at 90°)
10 Sit-ups or crunches
RECIPE
Fruity Yogurt Ice Lollies
Ingredients (makes six lollies)
200g strawberries (fresh or frozen)
1 ripe banana
200g low-fat Greek yogurt
1 tsp honey or maple syrup (optional)
A handful of blueberries or raspberries (for texture – optional)
Method
Blend the strawberries, banana, yogurt, and honey together until smooth.
Drop a few blueberries or raspberries into the bottom of each lolly mould if using – the kids will love this bit!
Pour the mixture into the moulds.
Insert sticks and pop them in the freezer for at least four hours, or until fully frozen.
Run warm water over the moulds to release the lollies when you’re ready to eat.
Why they’re great
No added sugar;
Full of fibre and protein;
Kids can help measure, blend, and pour;
You can swap in different fruits (like mango, kiwi, or peach) to suit their taste.