SHAPING UP: How to control cravings and stop binge eating in time for summer

If you've gained weight or picked up bad eating habits recently, it's not too late to get in shape in time for summer!

Many people find themselves bingeing on unhealthy, feelgood foods or turning to alcohol to lift their mood and cope with stress. If this sounds familiar, I don't blame you – it's been a challenging period for many of us!

However, once you develop these habits and start craving junk foods and alcohol regularly, it can be hard to break free.

The good news is, with the tips below, you can break those habits quickly and improve your health and fitness in time for Summer:

DRINK MORE WATER

Water is the best way of drowning your cravings, especially those telling you that you need ‘salty snacks’.

Dehydration is a major craving contributor, so by ensuring you are taking on enough water, you’re sure to cut the cravings. Even if you’re well hydrated, we can still misinterpret the need for water with a need for food (in particular the foods we shouldn’t be having!)

SNACK MORE! (BUT AT THE RIGHT TIME)

You CAN snack more and lose weight. The secret is getting your snacks and the timings of these right. Avocados and nuts are high in healthy fats and make the perfect mid-morning snack. Grapefruit is renowned for its craving curbing powers and makes a great mid-afternoon replacement for that packet of crisps or raid of the biscuit tin.

By providing your body with healthy, nutritious snacks before the cravings hit you’re proactively keeping them at bay. What’s more, you’re actively providing your body with some of the key nutrients it needs to function at its best.

So, get into the habit of healthy mid-morning and mid-afternoon snacking!

AVOID REFINED FOODS

White bread, pasta and sugar have become household essentials, but these refined foods are also some of the worst offenders when it comes to cravings.

One of the best ways to aid any diet is to say goodbye to refined food, but going cold turkey is often hard. One of the best ways to break the cycle is to swap the refined versions for their wholegrain alternatives.

CARDIO EXERCISE

Ignore the people who say exercise makes them hungrier; studies have shown one of the best appetite busters is a cardio workout.

It’s true exercise does cause a ghrelin spike, (the hormone responsible for increased appetite), but this spike then causes a cascade of other hormones which cause your appetite to be reduced.

Countless studies have proved that by doing just 20 minutes of exercise before a meal results in women eating less than they would if they did nothing.

CHEW GUM

It’s worth remembering that, ‘one hour a day keeps the cravings away’, or so the studies show.

The secret behind chewing gum is that it fools the brain into thinking you’re eating. Your brain then slows down the production of ghrelin, suppressing your appetite.

BRUSH YOU TEETH

As simple as it might sound, brushing your teeth is one of the most simple and effective ways of keeping cravings at bay. Because everything tastes bad after cleaning your teeth… and more importantly, after you have spent five minutes brushing, flossing and then using mouthwash the last thing you will want is to dirty your mouth by snacking on a chocolate bar or fizzy drink.

So, keep a toothbrush and mini-tube of toothpaste close at hand and when you feel those cravings coming fight back with a really good clean of your teeth!​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

WORKOUT

40/20 RESISTNACE/CARDIO MIX

This workout only takes 10 minutes but will torch calories and help boost your metabolism.

The aim is to work for 10 minutes without rest, performing a resistance exercise for 40 seconds, followed by a cardio exercise for 20 seconds. They’re all bodyweight exercises, so no equipment needed.

Before you start the workout go to the East Coast Fitness Facebook Page and watch the short demo video to make sure you get the correct technique.

40 seconds SQUATS

20 seconds STAR JUMPS

40 seconds LUNGES

20 seconds HIGH KNEES

40 seconds PRESS UPS

20 seconds JABS

40 seconds CROSSOVERS

20 seconds SIDE STEPS

40 seconds SIT UPS

20 seconds BURPEES

X2

RECIPE

HAM & RICOTTA PIZZAS WITH PESTO

SERVES: 4

TOTAL TIME: 30 Minutes

CALORIES PER PORTION: 287

INGREDIENTS

4 tbsp tomato pasta sauce

2 pizza bases

2 slices ham, roughly torn

125g ricotta

1 tbsp fresh pesto

INSTRUCTIONS

Begin by preheating your oven to 220°C/425°F/gas 7 and place a flat baking sheet in the oven to heat up.

Spread each pizza base with 2 tbsp of tomato sauce.

Carefully slide the topped bases onto the warmed baking sheet and cook according to the package instructions.

Five minutes before the end of the cooking time, scatter over the ham, dot the ricotta on top in blobs and place back into the oven to continue cooking.