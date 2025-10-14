Shaping Up: How to beat the autumn slump
Around this time of year, lots of people start to feel a bit sluggish. Energy levels drop, motivation dips, and the sofa starts to look more appealing than the gym.
But you don’t have to let autumn knock you off track. With a few simple habits, you can keep your energy high and stay feeling good as the days get shorter.
1. Get Some Daylight
Daylight makes a big difference to how you feel. Try to get outside every day, even for 10 or 15 minutes. Go for a walk on your lunch break or take the long way back from school drop-off. The fresh air and natural light help boost your mood and energy.
2. Keep Moving
When it’s cold, it’s tempting to skip workouts. But staying active actually gives you more energy, not less. Exercise releases endorphins, which lift your mood and help fight that tired feeling. Even if you can’t make it to the gym, a quick home workout or a brisk walk can do wonders.
3. Eat for Energy
What you eat has a big impact on how you feel. Try to fill your meals with protein, fruit, and plenty of veg. Warm, hearty meals like soups, stews and traybakes are great at this time of year. Avoid skipping meals or relying on sugary snacks, because they’ll only give you a short energy burst followed by a crash.
4. Prioritise Sleep
As the nights get longer, your body naturally craves more rest. Aim for a consistent bedtime and try to switch off your phone or TV at least half an hour before bed. Good quality sleep helps your body recover and keeps your immune system strong too.
5. Stay Connected
It’s easy to hide away at home when the weather turns, but keeping in touch with friends or joining group workouts can really lift your spirits. Being around other people helps with accountability and motivation.
Autumn doesn’t have to slow you down. With a bit of movement, good food, and plenty of daylight, you can keep your energy levels up and feel your best right through to winter.
If you’re looking for a bit of extra motivation, why not join our group workouts at Seaham Marina? Working out with a friendly group by the water is a great way to stay energised, lift your mood, and keep consistent with your fitness through the darker months. Everyone is welcome, and we make it fun while helping you get results.
WORKOUT
Energy Boost Circuit: 10-Minute Full Body Workout
If you’re feeling the autumn slump, sometimes all you need is a quick 10-minute session to get your energy and motivation back. This full-body circuit will lift your mood, get your heart pumping, and help you stay consistent with your fitness as the nights draw in.
Instructions
Complete 10 reps of each exercise
Do as many rounds as possible in 10 minutes
Take short rests when needed
I recommend doing a warm-up before and a cool-down stretch after
Exercises
Bodyweight Squats
Push-Ups (knees or full)
Sit-Ups
Glute Bridges
Mountain Climbers (10 per leg)
Tip
You can view a video demonstration of each exercise on the East Coast Fitness Facebook and Instagram pages.
RECIPE
Autumn Energy Boost Smoothie
Ingredients (serves 1-2)
1 banana
150ml almond milk (or any milk you prefer)
100g frozen berries (blueberries, raspberries, or mixed berries)
1 tbsp natural peanut butter
1 tsp honey (optional, for extra sweetness)
1 tsp chia seeds (optional, for fibre and omega-3)
Method
Add all ingredients into a blender.
Blend until smooth and creamy.
Pour into a glass and enjoy immediately.
Tip
This smoothie is perfect as a post-workout boost or a quick breakfast. It’s packed with natural sugars for energy, protein to support muscles, and antioxidants from the berries to help fight fatigue.