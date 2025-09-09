Shaping Up: How to avoid the post-summer slump now autumn has arrived

A regular indoor fitness class is a good way to get into a routine to maintain your exercising.

We have had an amazing summer this year – the school holidays, barbecues, family days out, and maybe even a holiday abroad.

But as September rolls in, things start to feel different. The kids are back at school, routines are shifting, and the darker nights are slowly drawing in.

This is the time when a lot of people lose momentum with their fitness. Over summer, you might have been more active without even realising it – walking more, swimming, or running about with the kids. But once autumn starts, it’s easy to slip into slower habits. Less daylight and colder weather can make the sofa much more tempting.

The good news is, you don’t have to let that post-summer slump set in. A few small changes can help you keep the good habits going.

First, set yourself a routine. Just because the days are getting shorter doesn’t mean you can’t stay active. Plan your workouts the same way you plan school runs or meetings – put them in the diary and stick to them. Even two or three sessions a week will make a big difference.

Second, look for indoor options if the weather puts you off. A gym session, a fitness class, or even a quick workout at home will help you stay consistent. It doesn’t have to be long – 20 minutes of moving your body is better than nothing.

Third, find a new goal to work towards. Over summer you might have been more relaxed, but now’s a great time to get focused again. Whether it’s building strength, improving fitness, or getting into a regular routine, having something clear to aim for will keep you motivated.

Finally, remember how good you’ll feel afterwards. Exercise isn’t just about weight loss or fitness – it’s about energy, confidence, and stress relief. When the nights draw in and the weather turns colder, those benefits are more important than ever.

So don’t let the post-summer slump undo all your progress. Get into a routine, set yourself a new goal, and keep moving forward. Autumn is the perfect time to build consistency and set yourself up for a strong finish to the year.

WORKOUT

Lower Body Blast

As the summer winds down, it’s easy to let routines slide. But keeping your legs strong is a great way to avoid the post-summer slump. This quick session will fire up your lower body, boost your fitness, and help you get back into the swing of things. You don’t need any equipment – just a bit of space and 10 minutes.

You can view a full video demonstration of this workout on the East Coast Fitness Facebook and Instagram pages.

The Workout

45 seconds work / 15 seconds rest x 2 rounds

Squat Jumps

Reverse Lunges (alternating legs)

Glute Bridges

Side Lunges

Wall Sit

RECIPE

Chorizo, Sweet Potato & Black Bean Traybake

A hearty, colourful one-pan meal that’s full of protein, fibre, and flavour. Great for a simple weeknight dinner.

Ingredients (serves 4)

2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks

1 red onion, cut into wedges

1 yellow or red pepper, sliced

150g chorizo, sliced into chunks

1 tin (400g) black beans, drained and rinsed

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp ground cumin

1 garlic clove, crushed (or ½ tsp garlic powder)

Salt and pepper, to taste

Fresh coriander, chopped (small handful)

Lime wedges, to serve

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C (180°C fan).

Put the sweet potato, onion, pepper, and chorizo onto a large baking tray.

Drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle over the paprika, cumin, garlic, salt, and pepper. Toss everything together so it’s evenly coated.

Roast in the oven for 25 minutes, turning halfway.

Add the drained black beans to the tray, mix through, and roast for another 5 minutes.

Remove from the oven, scatter with fresh coriander, and squeeze over lime before serving.

Tip: This is great served on its own, or with a side of rice or a simple salad.