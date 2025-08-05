Shaping Up: How to avoid common injuries when training for the Great North Run

Beware common injuries if preparing for next month's Great North Run.

The Great North Run is just over a month away – taking place on Sunday, September 7. That means you are probably in the thick of your training right now.

Whether it is your first time or you are a seasoned runner, this stage is crucial – and it is when people often start to pick up little injuries or feel niggles.

Here are a few simple tips to help you stay injury-free and make it to the start line feeling strong.

1. Don’t try to cram in more miles

One of the biggest mistakes people make is panicking that they haven’t done enough, so they increase their mileage too quickly. It’s better to stick to your plan and trust the work you’ve already done. Cramming in extra runs now can do more harm than good.

2. Focus on recovery

Stretching, foam rolling, and getting good sleep are just as important as your runs. If your legs are feeling heavy, don’t be afraid to take an extra rest day or swap a run for a walk or cycle. Recovery is where the progress happens.

3. Keep strength work in your routine

A lot of runners stop doing strength training during the final few weeks, but it’s still important. It doesn’t have to be much — 10-15 minutes of bodyweight squats, lunges, and core work twice a week will help keep your body balanced and reduce your risk of injury.

4. Listen to your body

A bit of muscle soreness is normal, but if something doesn’t feel right, don’t ignore it. Rest, ice, or seek advice from a physio or coach if needed. It’s better to take two to three days off now than to be injured on race day.

5. Taper properly

In the final two weeks before the run, gradually reduce your training volume. Your body needs time to recover and rebuild so you can be at your best on the day. You won’t lose any fitness – if anything, you’ll feel even stronger!

Stick to your plan, stay consistent, and enjoy the rest of your training. Good luck to everyone taking part!

WORKOUT

‘Strong Strides’ – 10-minute strength for runners

If you are training for the Great North Run, adding a bit of strength work into your weekly routine can really help improve your performance and reduce your risk of injury.

You don’t need to lift heavy weights or spend hours in the gym – just 10 minutes of focused bodyweight exercises like this can make a big difference.

Here is a quick strength circuit you can do from home. No equipment needed – just a bit of space and some motivation!

Format: 40 seconds work / 20 seconds rest

Complete two rounds

Bodyweight Squats

Reverse Lunges

Glute Bridges

Wall Sit

Plank with Knee Taps

This workout targets your quads, hamstrings, glutes, and core – all essential for strong, efficient running.

Check out the video demonstration on the East Coast Fitness Facebook and Instagram pages.

Give it a go this week, and let me know how you get on!

RECIPE

Choco-Banana Recovery Shake

This shake is packed with protein, carbs, and antioxidants – perfect for helping your muscles recover after a long run or tough workout.

INGREDIENTS

250ml semi-skimmed milk (or unsweetened almond milk)

1 medium ripe banana

1 tbsp natural peanut butter

1 tbsp cocoa powder (unsweetened)

1 scoop chocolate or vanilla protein powder (approx. 30g)

1 tsp honey (optional, for sweetness)

A handful of ice cubes

METHOD

Add all the ingredients to a blender.

Blend until smooth.

Pour into a glass and enjoy straight away.

WHY IT WORKS The banana gives you quick carbs to help refuel glycogen stores. The protein powder and peanut butter help rebuild muscle, and the cocoa adds antioxidants that can help reduce inflammation after a long run.

TIP

You can prep it in advance and keep it in the fridge for up to 24 hours – just give it a quick shake or stir before drinking.