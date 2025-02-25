Shaping Up: How age affects the way we exercise – and how to adapt

Resistance bands are good for exercising for those in the 50s and 60s.

As we age, our bodies undergo natural changes that can impact how we exercise.

Factors such as reduced muscle mass, joint wear and tear, slower recovery, and changes in metabolism mean that our fitness routines need to evolve.

However, staying active at any age is crucial for maintaining overall health, mobility, and well-being.

How Age Affects Exercise

In Your 20s & 30s At this stage, the body is at its peak performance. Strength, endurance, and recovery times are at their best. High-intensity workouts, weightlifting, and endurance activities are highly effective. However, poor recovery habits and overtraining can lead to injuries later in life.

In Your 40s & 50s Muscle mass starts to decline, metabolism slows, and joint issues may begin to appear. Recovery takes longer, and flexibility may decrease. This is a great time to focus on strength training, moderate cardio, and flexibility exercises like yoga or Pilates to maintain mobility.

In Your 60s & Beyond Bone density decreases, balance becomes more of a concern, and joint pain can limit movement. However, staying active is still vital. Low-impact activities such as walking, swimming, and resistance band exercises help maintain strength and prevent falls.

Solutions to Overcome Age-Related Exercise Challenges

Prioritise Strength Training

Resistance exercises help preserve muscle mass and bone density. Bodyweight exercises, light weights, and resistance bands are excellent choices.

Modify High-Impact Activities

If running becomes too strenuous, switch to cycling, swimming, or brisk walking to reduce joint strain.

Focus on Recovery

With age, the body needs more time to recover. Proper warm-ups, stretching, and adequate rest between workouts are essential.

Maintain Flexibility & Balance

Yoga, tai chi, and balance exercises can improve posture and prevent falls.

Listen to Your Body

Adjust exercise intensity based on energy levels and physical limitations. Working with a personal trainer or physiotherapist can help tailor a safe and effective routine.

Aging doesn’t mean stopping exercise – it just means adapting. With the right approach, you can stay active, healthy, and strong at any age!

WORKOUT

10-Minute Age-Friendly Workout

Warm-Up (2 Minutes)

Arm Circles – 30 seconds (small to big circles)

March in Place – 1 minute (gradually increase speed)

Torso Twists – 30 seconds

Main Workout (7 Minutes)

Perform each exercise for 40 seconds, followed by 20 seconds rest.

Bodyweight Squats – Strengthens legs and improves mobility.

Push-Ups (Wall or Floor) – Builds upper body and core strength.

Seated or Standing Knee Raises – Enhances balance and coordination.

Resistance Band Rows (or Bent-Over Rows) – Strengthens back and posture.

Step-Back Lunges or Chair Sit-Stand – Improves leg strength and balance.

Overhead Shoulder Press (Light Weights or Bands) – Works shoulders and arms.

Standing Side Leg Raises – Improves stability and hip strength.

Cool-Down (1 Minute)

Seated or Standing Hamstring Stretch – 30 seconds per leg

Deep Breathing & Shoulder Rolls – 30 seconds

RECIPE

Berry Protein Smoothie

A refreshing, nutrient-dense smoothie to support muscle recovery and energy levels.

Ingredients (Serves 1)

150ml semi-skimmed milk (or almond milk)

100g Greek yoghurt (high protein)

80g mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries)

1/2 banana (for natural sweetness)

1 tbsp oats (for extra fibre)

1 tsp honey (optional)

1/2 tsp ground flaxseeds or chia seeds (for omega-3s)

Handful of ice cubes

Instructions

Add all ingredients to a blender.

Blend until smooth and creamy.

Pour into a glass and enjoy!

Tip: For extra protein, add 1 scoop of vanilla protein powder. Want a thicker smoothie? Use frozen berries instead of fresh.