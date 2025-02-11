Shaping Up: Heart Health Month – the best exercises for a stronger heart

Skipping is a fantastic cardio workout that gets your heart pumping fast.

February is Heart Health Month, a great time to focus on keeping your heart strong and healthy.

Exercise plays a huge role in heart health, helping to lower blood pressure, improve circulation, and reduce the risk of heart disease. But what are the best types of exercise for your heart?

Here are the top workouts to keep your heart in great shape.

1. Brisk Walking

You don’t need a gym to get a great heart workout. Walking at a brisk pace for 30 minutes a day can strengthen your heart, improve circulation, and lower cholesterol. If you’re short on time, try three 10-minute walks throughout the day.

2. Running or Jogging

Running is one of the most effective ways to boost heart health. It gets your heart rate up, burns calories, and strengthens your cardiovascular system. If you’re new to running, start slow and build up gradually.

3. Cycling

Whether you ride outdoors or on a stationary bike, cycling is a great low-impact workout for your heart. It helps improve endurance, strengthens your legs, and is easy on the joints.

4. Skipping

Skipping isn’t just for kids! It’s a fantastic cardio workout that gets your heart pumping fast. It also improves coordination and burns calories quickly. Start with short intervals and build up as your fitness improves.

5. Swimming

Swimming is a full-body workout that’s gentle on the joints and excellent for heart health. It improves lung capacity, endurance, and overall cardiovascular fitness. If you don’t like high-impact workouts, swimming is a great alternative.

6. Strength Training

Lifting weights isn’t just for building muscle – it’s great for your heart too! Strength training improves circulation, reduces blood pressure, and helps maintain a healthy weight. Aim to include strength workouts at least twice a week, focusing on full-body movements like squats, lunges, and push-ups

7. High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

HIIT involves short bursts of intense exercise followed by rest periods. It’s one of the best ways to improve heart health, burn fat, and boost endurance. Try exercises like sprints, jumping jacks, or kettlebell swings for a quick but effective workout.

8. Yoga and Stretching

While yoga may not seem like a heart workout, it helps reduce stress, lower blood pressure, and improve flexibility. A relaxed body leads to a healthier heart, so don’t underestimate the power of stretching and deep breathing.

Final Thoughts

Your heart is the most important muscle in your body, and keeping it strong should be a priority. Whether you enjoy walking, lifting weights, or cycling, the key is to stay active and make exercise a regular habit. This Heart Health Month, take the time to move more, and your heart will thank you!

RECIPE

Heart-Healthy Salmon & Quinoa Salad

This tasty, nutrient-packed salad is perfect for supporting heart health. It’s rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and antioxidants—all great for keeping your heart strong.

Ingredients (Serves 2)

2 salmon fillets

100g quinoa

1 handful of baby spinach

½ cucumber, diced

10 cherry tomatoes, halved

½ red onion, finely chopped

½ avocado, sliced

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp lemon juice

½ tsp dried oregano

½ tsp garlic powder

Salt & pepper to taste

Method

Cook the quinoa – Rinse the quinoa under cold water, then cook according to the packet instructions (usually simmer in double the amount of water for about 12-15 minutes until tender). Drain and leave to cool.

Prepare the salmon – Preheat the oven to 180°C (fan) or 200°C (conventional). Place the salmon fillets on a baking tray, drizzle with ½ tbsp olive oil, and season with oregano, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Bake for 12-15 minutes until cooked through.

Assemble the salad – In a large bowl, mix the cooked quinoa, spinach, cucumber, tomatoes, and red onion. Drizzle with the remaining olive oil and lemon juice, then toss to combine.

Add the salmon – Once the salmon is cooked, place it on top of the salad and add the avocado slices.

Serve & enjoy! – Eat warm or allow to cool for a refreshing cold salad.

Why It's Great for Your Heart

✔ Salmon – High in omega-3 fatty acids, which help reduce inflammation and lower blood pressure.

✔ Quinoa – Packed with fibre and protein to support healthy cholesterol levels.

✔ Spinach & Avocado – Rich in heart-friendly potassium and antioxidants.

✔ Olive Oil – A great source of healthy fats that support heart function.

This dish is light, filling, and packed with nutrients to keep your heart happy!

WORKOUT

10-Minute Heart-Boosting Home Workout

A strong heart starts with regular movement, and this quick 10-minute workout will get your blood pumping, boost your fitness, and strengthen your entire body. No equipment is needed – just some space and a little effort!

This routine combines heart-healthy cardio with strength-building exercises to improve circulation, endurance, and overall fitness. It’s perfect for beginners and can be modified to suit any fitness level.

You can find a full video demonstration of this workout on the East Coast Fitness Facebook and Instagram pages – check it out and follow along!

The Workout (10 Minutes Total)

Perform each exercise for 40 seconds, followed by 20 seconds rest. Complete two rounds.

Star Jumps

Bodyweight Squats

Press-Ups

Lunges (Alternating Legs)

Mountain Climbers

Cool Down & Stretch

Take a minute at the end to cool down, focusing on deep breathing and gentle stretching.

Commit to this short workout a few times a week, and you’ll build a stronger, healthier heart in no time!