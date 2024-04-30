SHAPING UP: Give your energy levels a boost with these lifestyle tweaks

Pizzas are known to contain a high number of sugar and refined carbohydrates, which can trigger blood sugar levels to spike rapidly.

If you’re experiencing these feelings, one, or more, of these four issues could be affecting your energy levels.

Nutrient deficiency

A poor diet, deficient in key nutrients like magnesium and B vitamins can lead to fatigue, as your cells don’t have the necessary vitamins and minerals to produce cellular energy.

Sugar overload

Eating too much sugar and refined carbohydrates (bread, pasta, pizza, cakes and cereals) triggers your blood sugar levels to spike rapidly.

Even though that will give you a quick energy boost, your blood sugars will soon come crashing down, leaving you feeling tired again.

Excess caffeine

Caffeine overstimulates the adrenal glands and puts the body into a stress response.

It can also cause insulin resistance, which means your body can’t get fuel (glucose) into your cells, resulting in fatigue.

Dehydration

Insufficient water prevents your cells from working efficiently.

Seventy per cent of the body is made up of water, and you need to constantly replace fluids lost throughout the day. Aim for a minimum of two litres of water each day.

If you’re feeling low on energy try these four simple lifestyle tweaks.

Exercise Regularly

Working out improves blood flow, enabling more oxygen and nutrients to get into your cells to produce energy.

Sleep Soundly

Adopt a good sleep routine to allow your body and brain to wind down at night.

Eat dinner early, avoid excessive screen time, and do something relaxing before bed.

Reduce Sugar

Opt for natural, energy-boosting foods instead: fruits and vegetables, wholegrains (oats, brown rice), quality protein (nuts, seeds, quinoa, beans, lentils), good sources of fats (avocados, flaxseed oil) and superfoods (such as maca, acai and spirulina).

These foods are also high in magnesium and B vitamins, which are essential nutrients for energy production.

Drink More

Stay hydrated and keep your cells energised by drinking filtered water with fresh lemon.

Lemon stimulates the digestive system, which improves nutrient absorption.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

WORKOUT

10-MINUTE ENERGY BOOSTING WORKOUT

This workout will help elevate your heart rate, get the blood pumping, leaving you feel energised.

Do this early on a morning to set you up for the rest of the day.

20 seconds STAR JUMPS

20 seconds HIGH KNEES

20 seconds SIDE STEPS

20 seconds BURPEES

20 seconds HILL CLIMBS

20 seconds TOUCHDOWNS

30 seconds REST

X4

RECIPE

CHOC BANANA OATS

Serves: 2

Total time: 10 minutes

Calories per portion: 390

This breakfast which is packed with good fats, carbohydrates, protein and fruits will energise and keep you full all morning!

INGREDIENTS

90g old fashioned oats (gluten-free if required) 250ml almond milk

1 scoop vegan chocolate protein powder

2 tbsp peanut butter

1 banana, sliced

INSTRUCTIONS

Add the oats and coconut milk to a small saucepan and bring to boil. Reduce to a simmer and stir frequently.

Add the protein powder, peanut butter and 3/4 of the banana, continuing to stir.

Once the milk has absorbed (about five minutes), transfer to a serving bowl.