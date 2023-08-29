SHAPING UP: Getting back in shape and your healthy habits after the summer

It's important to drink plenty of water while working out and in general. Photo Adobe Stock

If you’ve gained a few lbs over the holidays and your fitness routine took a back seat, here’s my advice as you aim to get back on track…Keep It Simple!

The reason 80% of people give up on their fitness goals within a few weeks is because they make things too complicated and put too much pressure on themselves, which leaves them feeling overwhelmed.

So, keep it simple and you’ll be able to maintain your efforts, leading to longer lasting results.

Find a meal plan that you can integrate easily into your lifestyle. Find a form of exercise that is effective but you can do quickly. Most of all find a plan that you enjoy!

If you’d like help getting started, my 14-Day Shred programme is starting on Monday 11th September. It’s a really popular programme because it’s really simple to follow and it gets results!

During the 14-day Shred the participants are asked to complete four simple tasks each day; drink 2 litres of water, aim for 10,000 steps, complete a 10-minute workout and follow the healthy meal plan provided.

When these tasks are done consistently over the 14-days you see amazing results!

But the best thing is, they’re easy to maintain so you start to form healthy habits for the long run.

In the last 14-Day shred, the 32 participants lost almost 16 stone between them. That’s about 7lbs each!

Here’s what some of them had to say…

"- 12lbs in weight - 6.5inches (in total from across my waist, chest, legs and arms) Feeling more energetic, sleeping better, less anxious, skin is clearer, I’m training harder and I’m all round feeling in a much better place, physically and mentally, than I have been in recent months. I feel like I’m getting back to “me” And this was the boost I needed to get me there again!" – Jade E.

“Before I give my stats, I just want to say I feel way better than any numbers on the scales etc. I can feel a real difference and a determination to keep going.

Weight lost 6lb (9.5lb total January)

Waist -3inches

Thigh -1inch

Arms -0.5 inch

I have taken so much away from this, especially the portion control, snacking and being more active all the time. Thank you Graham and Caroline as always! It's been a great group of people and thanks to everyone for their encouragement and support. – Lyndsey Mc.

If you’d like more details about the 14-Day Shred, head over to www.eastcoast-fitness.com/14dayshred.

MEDITERRANEAN BAGEL PIZZA

This Mediterranean Bagel Pizza is a tasty sample from our 14-Day Shred programme.

Ingredients:

2 whole wheat bagels (sliced in half)

120ml tomato sauce or marinara sauce

100g shredded mozzarella cheese (or a blend of your favourite cheeses)

75g cherry tomatoes (halved)

50g sliced black olives

50g crumbled feta cheese

15g chopped fresh basil leaves

15ml olive oil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional toppings: sliced red onion, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, etc.

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 200°C (392°F).

Place the bagel halves on a baking sheet.

Spread a thin layer of tomato sauce or marinara sauce on each bagel half.

Sprinkle a generous amount of shredded mozzarella cheese over the sauce.

Arrange the cherry tomato halves, black olive slices, and crumbled feta cheese on top of the cheese.

Drizzle a little olive oil over the toppings and sprinkle with dried oregano, salt, and pepper.

Place the baking sheet in the preheated oven and bake for about 10-15 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbly, and the bagels are slightly toasted.

Remove the bagel pizzas from the oven and let them cool for a minute.

Before serving, sprinkle the chopped fresh basil leaves over the pizzas.

Enjoy the Mediterranean bagel pizzas as a tasty and satisfying lunch or dinner!

These bagel pizzas are a creative way to enjoy the flavours of the Mediterranean. They're customizable, so feel free to add your favourite toppings to create your perfect combination. Serve them with a simple green salad for a well-rounded meal.

10-MINUTE CARDIO AND ABS WORKOUT

Here's a quick and effective 10-minute workout, that we use in our 14-Day Shred programme, that combines cardio and ab exercises.

Cardio Circuit (4:30 minutes)

Perform each exercise for 45 seconds and perform 3 rounds:

Star Jumps

High Knees

Burpees

Mountain Climbers

Rest for 60 seconds

Abs Circuit (4:30 minutes)

Perform each exercise for 45 seconds and perform 3 rounds:

Bicycle Crunches

Plank

Leg Raises