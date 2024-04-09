SHAPING UP: Get your fitness regime back on track following the Easter break

Make a meal plan to get back into a healthy diet after the Easter break.

Four days of indulgent eating over Easter isn't going to do too much damage to your health or fitness – as long as you get straight back on track asap.

To help you, I've listed five of my best tips for getting back on the wagon after Easter:

DON’T PUT IT OFF

Most people like to start a diet on a Monday – at the beginning of the week when they can start afresh. And over the Easter Holidays most people wait until the kids go back to school.

While a few days isn’t going to do too much damage, a week or two will. So, if you haven’t already started back on your healthy eating plan, do it today. Don’t wait for next Monday to arrive. Get back on it today.

BIN THE CHOCOLATE

Throw away all of the left-over chocolate. Or give it away to a charity if you don’t want to throw it away. No good can come of chocolate hidden everywhere in the house, so get rid of it and start afresh.

CLEAR YOUR FRIDGE

Along with the chocolate, get rid all of the other indulgent foods that have made their way into your fridge and cupboards over the Easter holidays. The sugary things like hot cross buns, bread, cakes, sweets, fizzy drinks and alcohol. You're probably going to get cravings for a few days, and if they are still in your house you're more likely to give in to them. Do it now before the cravings happen.

MAKE A MEAL PLAN

Sit down, look through some magazines, or browse the internet and plan out your healthy meals for the rest of the week. Then write all of the ingredients down to create a shopping list. Next, do your shopping and fill your fridge full of the healthy foods. When all of the healthy ingredients are in the house and you have a plan to follow, you're all set. We do this every weekend in our house. It's really important to have a meal plan to follow, otherwise you'll end up reaching for convenience foods.

GET STRAIGHT BACK INTO EXERCISE

You might feel bloated and sluggish from the sugary foods, but it only takes one workout to get back into the swing of things. Don't keep putting it off. Go and do one workout and you'll feel loads better.

WORKOUT

10-MINUTE HIIT TO BUIILD CORE STRENGTH

Your core muscles play a huge role in your everyday activities, from getting out of bed, to walking down the street, reaching up to a shelf, or bending over to grab something off the floor. Your core muscles are the base of support for your entire body, so it’s important to strengthen them and keep them in condition.

30 seconds PLANK

30 seconds T-PLANK

30 seconds V-SIT

30 seconds SUPERMANS

30 seconds

X 4

RECIPE

PEANUT BUTTER MUG CAKE

SERVES: 1

TOTAL TIME: 5 minutes

CALORIES PER PORTION: 504

INGREDIENTS

35g self-raising flour

60ml almond milk

2 tbsp runny peanut butter 1 tbsp coconut sugar

1 tbsp white chocolate chips

INSTRUCTIONS

Place all the ingredients (except the white choc chips) in a large microwave safe mug. Gently mix in the chocolate chips and also sprinkle some on top.