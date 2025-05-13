Shaping Up: Get summer-ready - four week fitness plan for Sunderland residents

Try something different, such as a bike ride.

The warmer weather is finally here, and that means more of us are thinking about getting active and feeling our best for summer.

Whether you are heading on holiday, enjoying local events, or just want to feel better in your clothes, now is the perfect time to kick things off.

You don’t need a gym or fancy equipment.

This simple four-week plan is perfect for all levels and can be done in and around Sunderland – on the beach, in the park, or even in your living room.

Week 1 – Build the Habit

Focus on getting moving every day. Aim for 20 to 30 minutes of walking or light activity. Try a walk along the seafront at Roker or around Herrington Country Park. Add in two days of bodyweight exercises like squats, lunges, press-ups, and planks. Do three rounds of 10 reps each – no need to overdo it.

Week 2 – Step It Up

Now we get the heart rate up. Add in some intervals to your walks or runs – one minute fast, two minutes steady, repeat for 20 minutes. Increase your strength sessions to three times a week and add some core work like mountain climbers or crunches. It should feel challenging but doable.

Week 3 – Mix It Up

By now, you will have got some momentum going. This week, try something different – a bike ride to Seaburn, a swim, or an outdoor class if you are up for it. Keep up your three strength sessions and make one of your walks longer – maybe a Sunday stroll along the River Wear.

Week 4 – Push and Reflect

Final week – let’s give it a push. Try to add more rounds or time to your workouts. Add an extra walk or throw in a hill climb (Tunstall Hill is a good local one). But most importantly, look back and see how far you’ve come. More energy? Feeling fitter? That’s progress.

Tips for Success

• Stay consistent. You don’t have to be perfect.

• Drink water. Especially if you’re out in the sun.

• Eat well. Focus on lean protein, veg, and healthy snacks.

• Get support. Walk with a mate or join a group.

Getting summer-ready isn’t about extremes. It’s about building habits that make you feel good – now and beyond the summer months.

WORKOUT

The ‘Seaham Sizzler’ – 10-Minute Full Body EMOM Workout

Want to boost your summer results? This quick 10-minute EMOM (Every Minute on the Minute) workout is the perfect add-on to your weekly plan. It’s full-body, fast-paced, and will leave you feeling energised – all in just 10 minutes.

You don’t need any equipment, and it can be done anywhere – the beach, park, or even your garden. Set a timer and give it your best effort each minute. The quicker you finish the reps, the more rest you get before the next minute starts.

The Seaham Sizzler – EMOM Workout (10 Minutes)

Minute 1: 15 Jump Squats

Minute 2: 12 Press-Ups

Minute 3: 20 Mountain Climbers (each leg)

Minute 4: 12 Reverse Lunges (6 each leg)

Minute 5: 10 Burpees

Minute 6: 20 Sit-Ups

Minute 7: 15 Jumping Lunges (or step-back lunges)

Minute 8: 10 Press-Up to Shoulder Taps

Minute 9: 20 High Knees (each leg)

Minute 10: 30-Second Plank Hold (use the rest of the minute to recover)

RECIPE

High-Protein Cottage Cheese & Veggie Omelette

Serves: 1

Prep time: 5 mins

Cook time: 8–10 mins

This protein-packed omelette is ideal for breakfast, lunch, or even a quick post-workout dinner. Cottage cheese boosts the protein content while keeping the fat low, and it pairs perfectly with fresh veggies.

Ingredients

3 medium eggs

2 tbsp cottage cheese (low-fat if preferred)

½ red pepper, diced

½ small red onion, finely chopped

Handful of spinach

1 tsp olive oil or low-calorie spray

Salt and pepper, to taste

Optional: pinch of chilli flakes or herbs

Instructions

1. Whisk the eggs in a bowl with a little salt and pepper.

2. Heat the oil or spray in a non-stick frying pan over medium heat. Add the red pepper and onion, cooking for 3–4 minutes until soft.

3. Add the spinach and stir for 1 minute until wilted.

4. Pour in the eggs and let them cook undisturbed for 1–2 minutes, until they begin to set at the edges.

5. Dollop the cottage cheese across one half of the omelette. Cook for another 2–3 minutes until the eggs are nearly cooked through.

6. Fold the omelette in half and cook for 1 more minute to warm the cheese through.

Nutrition per serving (approx)

Protein: 28g

Calories: 320

Carbs: 6g

Fat: 20g (lower if using low-fat cottage cheese or egg whites)

Quick tip: Serve with a side salad or slice of wholegrain toast for a balanced, satisfying meal.

Top Tip: If you’re just starting out, cut the reps in half and build up.

Finish feeling strong – not flat out.

Keep an eye on your progress each week, and don’t forget to tag @EastCoastFitness when you smash it!