SHAPING UP: Get active with the  kids during the school summer holidays

Cycling is a great way of being active with the family.

School's out for the summer, and it's the perfect time to get active with your kids, whether it be adventurous or some simple exercising.

The Sunderland area offers plenty of fun ways to stay fit and enjoy the sunshine. Here are some great ideas to keep the whole family moving this summer holiday.

Explore Local Parks and Beaches

We are lucky to have beautiful parks and stunning beaches right on our doorstep. Take a trip to Roker Park or Mowbray Park in Sunderland for a family picnic followed by a game of football or a run around the playground. Seaham Beach is perfect for a day of swimming, sandcastle building, and beach volleyball.

Cycling Adventures

Cycling is a fantastic way to explore our local area while getting some exercise. There are lots of great cycle routes around the city and surrounding areas. Don’t forget to pack some snacks and enjoy a picnic along the way.

Join a Sports Club or Class

Many local sports clubs offer summer programmes for kids. From football to dance, there’s something for everyone. Joining a class or club can help kids learn new skills, make friends, and stay active.

Family Walks and Hikes

Take advantage of the longer days and explore some of our beautiful local trails. Herrington Country Park offers lovely walking paths and a chance to spot wildlife. For something more challenging, head to Penshaw Monument and enjoy the stunning views after a brisk hike.

Garden Fun and Games

You don’t have to go far to get active. Set up some games in your garden. A simple game of tag or a water balloon fight can keep kids entertained and moving for hours.

Swimming

Swimming is a great full-body workout and lots of fun for kids. Sunderland Aquatic Centre and Hetton Community Pool both have fantastic swimming facilities. Check for family swim times and make a splash!

Active Playdates

Encourage your kids to invite friends over for active playdates. Whether it’s a game of backyard cricket, a mini sports day, or a trip to the local playground, playing with friends can make exercise more enjoyable.

WORKOUT

10-MINUTE FUN WORKOUT FOR KIDS AND PARENTS

Staying active at home can be a fun and energetic way to bond with your kids.

Here’s a quick 10-minute workout that changes exercises every 20 seconds to keep things exciting and engaging.

No equipment needed, just a bit of space and lots of enthusiasm!

Warm-Up (1 minute)

Jog on spot (20 seconds)

Arm Circles (20 seconds)

Windmills (20 seconds)

Workout (8 minutes)

Star Jumps (20 seconds)

High Knees (20 seconds)

Mountain Climbers (20 seconds)

REST (20 seconds)

Frog Jumps (20 seconds)

Burpees (freestyle) (20 seconds)

Jabs (20 seconds)

REST (20 seconds)

Crunches/Sit Ups (20 seconds)

Bicycle Kicks (20 seconds)

Reverse Kick-throughs (20 seconds)

REST (20 seconds)

Star Jumps (20 seconds)

High Knees (20 seconds)

Mountain Climbers (20 seconds)

REST (20 seconds)

Frog Jumps (20 seconds)

Burpees (freestyle) (20 seconds)

Jabs (20 seconds)

REST (20 seconds)

Crunches/Sit Ups (20 seconds)

Bicycle Kicks (20 seconds)

Reverse Kick-throughs (20 seconds)

REST (20 seconds)

Cool Down (1 minute)

Stretch Up High (20 seconds)

Touch Toes (20 seconds)

Deep Breaths (20 seconds)

Enjoy this energetic workout and have fun getting fit together!

RECIPE

THREE-INGREDIENT BANANA, OAT, AND CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

Getting kids active in the kitchen is a great way to teach them about healthy eating and have fun together.

Here's a simple, delicious, and healthy snack recipe that's perfect for kids to help prepare.

These three-ingredient banana, oat, and chocolate chip cookies are easy to make and perfect for a quick, nutritious treat.

INGREDIENTS

2 ripe bananas

160g rolled oats

60g chocolate chips

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the Oven: Preheat your oven to 180°C (160°C fan) or gas mark 4. Line a baking tray with parchment paper.

Mash the Bananas: Peel the bananas and place them in a large mixing bowl. Use a fork or potato masher to mash them until they are smooth and free of lumps.

Add the Oats and Chocolate Chips: Add the rolled oats and chocolate chips to the mashed bananas. Stir the mixture until all the ingredients are well combined. This is a great step for kids to help with!

Form the Cookies: Using a tablespoon or your hands, scoop out small portions of the mixture and shape them into cookies. Place them on the prepared baking tray, leaving a little space between each cookie.

Bake: Place the baking tray in the preheated oven and bake for 12-15 minutes, or until the cookies are golden brown and firm to the touch.

Cool and Enjoy: Remove the cookies from the oven and let them cool on a wire rack. Once cooled, enjoy your delicious, healthy cookies!

