SHAPING UP: Four things to make a positive change to your health and fitness if you are a beginner

1 – Be Active At Least Three Times A Week

It doesn’t have to be intense. You don’t need to go to a big crowded and intimidating gym or run for miles and miles. Just take it easy and build it up slowly.

If, right now, your fitness levels are low and you’re not very active, going on a 25-minute pacey walk, three times a week is a massive improvement to the week before!

The type of exercise doesn’t matter either, just make sure you enjoy it!

2 – Make Healthier Food Choices

Counting macros and counting calories can put a lot of people off before they even start. So, to start with, just focus on making healthier choices.

Swap out high-calorie foods for calorie-dense foods that will fill you up, and try to be more mindful of what you’re eating.

For example, you could swap a 1100 calorie tub of Ben & Jerry’s for a tub of frozen yogurt at 400 calories. You’re still going to treat your sweet tooth but without consuming so many calories.

Once you have the hang of that, you can take it to the next step.

3 – Focus On Your Sleep

Quality of sleep can really affect your health. If you have a bad sleep, you wake up with no energy and you’re more likely to be stressed.

It can also have an effect on your eating habits. If you feel tired and lethargic at the end of the day you’re more likely to pick up a take away or a quick microwave meal. However, if you’ve had a good sleep and have high energy levels, you’re going to feel so much more in control.

4 – Drink At Least Two Litres Of Water A Day

When you’re hydrated you’ll experience lots of health benefits; healthier skin, healthier teeth and bones, healthier joints, improved digestion, reduces fatigue, suppresses appetite, and it increases your ability to burn fat.

Start drinking water as soon as you wake up on a morning – have a glass with your breakfast. Then keeping sipping throughout the day. You need to have a minimum of two litres of water per day.

My advice is to fill up a two-litre bottle on a morning and make sure it's gone by the end of the day. And, replace your normal cups of tea and coffee for three cups of green tea per day.

WORKOUT ROUTINE

UP IN 2s AB & CORE HIIT

If you want to feel the burn in your abs, give this workout a go!

Perform the three exercises back to back without rest.

Start with two repetitions of each exercise. Then repeat, adding two repetitions each round.

2 LEG RAISES

2 FROG SIT UPS

2 KICK THROUGHS

4 LEG RAISES

4 FROG SIT UPS

4 KICK THROUGHS

6 LEG RAISES

6 FROG SIT UPS

6 KICK THROUGHS

8 LEG RAISES

8 FROG SIT UPS

8 KICK THROUGHS

And so on... If you feel like your form is faltering have a break, but try to go for 10 minutes without rest.

Perform a few minutes warm up to prepare your muscles for the workout. And make sure to stretch and cool down afterwards.

To see a demo video of the exercises go to the East Coast Fitness Instagram or Facebook pages.

RECIPE

SPICY PARMESAN ROASTED CASHEWS

These spicy parmesan roasted cashews are a delicious healthy snack packed with protein and good fats. Ideal to take with you to have on the go.

Makes 7 portions:

1 tbsp vegetable oil

3 tbsp runny honey

3 tbsp finely grated Parmesan cheese

1 tsp sweet paprika

a pinch of cayenne

300g (10oz/2 cups) unsalted cashews

1 tsp fine sea salt crystals

Preheat the oven to 1900C/170°C fan/375°F/gas 5. Line a baking tray (cookie sheet) with a raised edge with parchment paper.

Whisk the oil and honey together in a bowl, then whisk in the Parmesan, paprika and cayenne. Toss the cashews in this mixture.

Spread the cashews out in a single layer on the lined baking tray and sprinkle with the sea salt. Bake in the oven for 8-10 minutes, turning the nuts halfway through, until they are golden brown and fragrant. Check on the nuts frequently to make sure they don't catch and burn.