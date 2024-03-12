SHAPING UP: Five key benefits of exercise that can help with menopause relief

Graham Low at his East Coast Fitness centre at Seaham Harbour Marina.

The benefits of exercise for symptom relief during this transition are amazing, offering not just physical but also emotional support.

One of our clients, Jane, said: "Joining East Coast Fitness was a game-changer for me. I was struggling with hot flashes, mood swings, and restless sleep.

Since I started training here, I've seen a significant reduction in my symptoms. The support and personalised workouts have really made a difference."

Exercise, particularly lifting weights and High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), plays a crucial role in alleviating menopausal symptoms. Here are five ways how:

Boosts Mood: Exercise releases endorphins, the body's natural mood elevators, helping combat menopausal mood swings and depression.

Reduces Hot Flashes: Regular physical activity can decrease the severity and frequency of hot flashes by improving body regulation.

Strengthens Bones: Weight-bearing exercises increase bone density, crucial for menopausal women at higher risk of osteoporosis.

Improves Sleep: Physical activity promotes better sleep patterns, offering relief from menopause-related sleep disturbances.

Enhances Metabolism: HIIT can boost a slowing metabolism, helping with weight management during menopause.My goal is to help more women, similar to Jane, in reducing menopause symptoms.

That’s why I’m excited to introduce our ‘Together Through Menopause’ class, which is starting early April.

It's designed specifically for those going through menopause, featuring 30 minutes of menopause-specific exercise followed by a 30-minute walk and talk.

This unique setup provides an opportunity to learn about exercise, nutrition, and lifestyle choices beneficial during menopause. It’s also a chance to meet other like-minded women who are on the same journey.

If you're interested in learning more about our ‘Together Through Menopause’ class and how it can support your menopause journey, please don't hesitate to reach out.

Send me an email at [email protected] and we can discuss how we can help you.

WORKOUT

10-MINUTE WEIGHTLESS LEG WORKOUT

Training your legs not only burns lots of calories and tones your muscles, but it strengthens the joints and reduces your risk of injury. This workout targets all parts of your legs within 5 moves, requires no equipment and only takes 10 minutes.

45 seconds SQUATS

15 seconds rest

45 seconds SPLIT SQUATS

15 seconds rest

45 seconds SQUAT PULSES

15 seconds rest

45 seconds BRIDGES

15 seconds rest

45 seconds ISO BRIDGE

15 seconds rest

X2

RECIPE

CHOC CHERRY OVERNIGHT OATS

SERVES: 2

CALORIES PER PORTION: 467

INGREDIENTS

1 1⁄2 cups unsweetened, plain almond milk or your favourite non- dairy milk

1 cup rolled oats

3 tbsp raw cacao or cocoa powder

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups cherries, pitted, plus a few extra for serving (optional)

1 tbsp cacao nibs or dairy-free chocolate chips for serving

INSTRUCTIONS

Place the almond milk, oats, cacao powder, maple syrup, and vanilla extract in a jar or container with a lid.

Shake until everything is mixed together.

Place in your fridge for at least 5 hours.

Just before serving, fold in the pitted cherries.