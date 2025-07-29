Shaping Up: Five healthy snacks to pack for a day at the beach or park
But if you’re anything like me, you know how tempting it is to grab ice creams, crisps or fizzy drinks while you’re out.
There’s nothing wrong with the odd treat – it’s summer after all – but if you’re out and about a lot during the holidays, those snacks can quickly add up. That’s why it’s a good idea to have a few healthy options packed and ready to go.
Here are five quick, easy and family-friendly snacks you can take with you on your next day out.
1. Frozen Yogurt & Berry Bites Mix some Greek yoghurt with a handful of berries, spoon them into ice cube trays, and freeze overnight. Pop them into a lunchbox before you leave the house – they’ll keep cool for a while and are a refreshing, high-protein snack.
2. Mini Sandwich Skewers These are great for little hands. Just cut up some wholemeal bread, ham or chicken, cheese, and cherry tomatoes – then thread them onto cocktail sticks or mini skewers. Easy to eat, and they won’t get squashed in your bag.
3. Apple Slices with Peanut Butter Dip Slice up some apples and store them in an airtight tub with a little squeeze of lemon juice (to stop them browning). Add a pot of peanut butter or yoghurt dip on the side – great for dipping and full of energy.
4. Homemade Popcorn Skip the butter and sugar – make plain popcorn at home with a dash of olive oil and a sprinkle of cinnamon or paprika. A great crunchy alternative to crisps.
5. Oat & Banana Bites Mash up two ripe bananas, mix in a cup of oats, and add a handful of raisins or chopped nuts. Shape into small bites and bake for 10-12 minutes at 180°C. They’re perfect for grabbing on the go.
So, before your next summer adventure, spend five minutes packing a few snacks.
It’ll save you money, keep your energy up, and help you feel better than living on ice creams and chips all day!
Let me know if you give any of these a try!
WORKOUT
10-Minute Full Body Workout
Perform each exercise for 40 seconds, rest for 20 seconds, then move on to the next.
Star Jumps
Squats
Push-Ups
Mountain Climbers
Glute Bridges
Bicycle Crunches
Reverse Lunges
Plank Shoulder Taps
High Knees
Sit Ups
Tip: If you're short on time, just fit this in once a day. It's a great way to stay active over summer without needing a full gym session.
Check out the video demo on the East Coast Fitness Facebook and Instagram pages!
RECIPE
Homemade Fruit & Yoghurt Ice Pops
A refreshing and healthy treat the kids will love – and no added sugar!
INGREDIENTS (makes six lollies):
300g Greek yoghurt (plain or vanilla)
150g mixed berries (fresh or frozen – strawberries, blueberries, raspberries)
1 tsp honey (optional)
1/2 tsp vanilla extract (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS
Add the berries to a blender and blitz until smooth. If you prefer no bits, you can strain the mixture through a sieve.
In a bowl, mix the yoghurt with the honey and vanilla extract if using.
Grab your ice lolly moulds. Add a spoonful of berry puree, then a spoonful of yoghurt. Keep layering until the mould is full.
Use a skewer or knife to gently swirl the mixture for a ripple effect.
Pop the lids/sticks on and freeze for at least 4-6 hours, or overnight.
Once frozen, run the mould under warm water for a few seconds to help release the lollies.
TIP Wrap each lolly in a little foil and pop in a cool bag with ice packs – they’ll last just long enough for a beach treat without melting too fast!