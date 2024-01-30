SHAPING UP: Five basic stretches everyone should do after completing a run

Graham Low doing his post-run stretches.

But, one thing that is often overlooked and should always be part of your running routine is… stretching.

Regardless of whether you're a seasoned runner or just starting out, integrating a few basic stretches after each run can significantly impact your overall well-being and performance.

Stretching after a run offers many benefits.

Improved Flexibility

Stretching helps maintain and improve the range of motion in your joints and muscles. This increased flexibility can improve your running form and overall athletic performance.

Reduce Risk Of Injury

By promoting flexibility, stretches play a role in preventing muscle strains and tears, especially as your body undergoes the stress of running. A flexible body is more resilient and better equipped to handle the physical demands of activity.

Improved Recovery

Another great reason to prioritise stretching post-run. Stretching aids in eliminating lactic acid build-up, reducing muscle soreness, and speeding up the recovery process. This means you'll be back on the pavement sooner, adding consistency in your running routine.

Reduced Aches & Pains

Regular stretching can alleviate the aches and pains associated with running. Focusing on specific muscle groups, such as the calves, hamstrings, quadriceps, and hip flexors, can help release tension and discomfort, ultimately enhancing your overall running experience and keeping you dedicated to your fitness goals.

Now, here are five basic stretches that you can do as part of your post-run routine:

Calf Stretch: Stand facing a step with the balls of your feet on the edge and your heels hanging off. Gently lower your heels below the level of the step, feeling a stretch in your calves.

Hamstring Stretch: Using a bench, stand upright with one foot placed on the bench and the other foot on the ground. Keep your legs straight with a slight bend in the knee. Hinge at your hips, leaning forward from your waist while keeping your back straight. Feel the stretch in the back of your extended leg (the one on the bench).

Quadriceps Stretch: While standing, bring one foot towards your bum, holding the ankle with your hand. Feel the stretch in the front of your thigh.

Hip Flexor Stretch: Kneel on one knee, with the other foot in front at a 90-degree angle. Gently lean forward, feeling the stretch in the hip of the kneeling leg.

Glute Stretch: Lie on your back, cross one leg over the other, and gently pull the knee of the crossed leg toward your chest.

Do 30 seconds of each stretch on each side, totalling 5 minutes.

By dedicating just a few minutes to these post-run stretches, you're investing in your body's longevity, minimising the risk of injury, and ensuring a more enjoyable running experience in the long run.

WORKOUT

10-MINUTE HOME WORKOUT TO IMPROVE YOUR RUNNING EFFIEIENCY

The exercises in this workout will help you run more efficiently. It will help increase your strength, endurance and speed, while reducing fatigue and risk of injury.

Perform each exercise for 30 seconds and complete 4 rounds

1. SQUAT JUMPS

2. REVERSE LUNGE WITH KNEE DRIVE (LEFT)

3. REVERSE LUNGE WITH KNEE DRIVE (RIGHT)

4. GLUTE BRIDGES

5. CALF RAISES

Before starting the workout, take a few minutes to warm up and include activities like light cardio, dynamic stretches, and joint mobility exercises. This helps prepare your body for the physical activity ahead and reduces the risk of injury.

You can see a video demo of the workout on the East Coast Fitness Facebook and Instagram pages.

RECIPE

PEANUT BUTTER & JELLY BAKED OAT TRAY

Rushed for time on a morning? Prepare a tray of these, slice into squares, and conveniently grab one on your way out.

Ingredients:

200g rolled oats

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp salt

250ml milk (you can use almond milk or any other milk of your choice)

2 large eggs

80g natural peanut butter

3 tbsp maple syrup or honey

1 tsp vanilla extract

100g mixed berries (raspberries, blueberries, strawberries)

3 tbsp fruit jam or jelly (your choice of flavour)

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 180°C (160°C fan) and grease or line a baking tray (approximately 20x20cm).

In a large bowl, mix together the rolled oats, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the milk, eggs, peanut butter, maple syrup (or honey), and vanilla extract until well combined.

Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir until everything is well incorporated.

Gently fold in the mixed berries.

Pour the mixture into the prepared baking tray, spreading it out evenly.

Warm the fruit jam or jelly in a small saucepan over low heat until it becomes more liquid. Drizzle the jam over the oat mixture, creating a swirled pattern.

Bake in the preheated oven for about 25-30 minutes or until the edges are golden brown, and a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean.

Allow the baked oat tray to cool for a few minutes before slicing it into squares or bars.