Shaping Up: Fitness tips to combat winter blues and stay active during colder months

Embracing the outdoors, either for a run or even walking, is beneficial to your health and wellbeing.

As the days grow shorter and colder, staying active can feel tougher than ever. Many of us experience the “winter blues” or even seasonal affective disorder (SAD), where the lack of sunlight affects our mood and energy.

While it’s tempting to hibernate indoors, staying active can actually be one of the best ways to lift our spirits, improve our health, and keep our fitness on track. Here are some simple, effective ways to stay moving and motivated during winter.

1. Embrace Outdoor Activities

Winter doesn’t mean you have to give up on the outdoors! Fresh air and natural light can work wonders on your mood, even if it’s chilly. Try a brisk walk or jog in a local spot like Roker Beach or Herrington Country Park. Layer up to stay warm, and remember that a good warm-up before stepping outside will get your muscles ready for the cold.

2. Make the Most of Indoor Options

If going outside isn’t appealing, there are plenty of ways to stay active indoors. You could join a local gym or try indoor activities like swimming or climbing at places like Sunderland Wall. Alternatively, you can set up a workout space at home, focusing on bodyweight exercises or yoga that require minimal equipment. Online workout videos are also a great resource for home fitness.

3. Try Morning Exercise for an Energy Boost

With darker evenings, it can be challenging to feel motivated after work. Try to get moving in the morning, even if it’s just 15-20 minutes. Morning exercise can boost your energy, improve your mood, and set a positive tone for the day. This might be a simple home workout, a quick run, or some stretches to wake up your body.

4. Set Realistic Goals and Track Your Progress

During winter, it’s essential to set small, achievable fitness goals. These don’t have to be complicated – aim to move every day, whether that’s a walk, a workout, or a bit of stretching. Keeping a journal or using a fitness app to track your progress can keep you motivated and remind you of the benefits you’re gaining from staying active.

5. Find a Workout Buddy or Group

Staying active is easier with support. Try joining a local fitness class, like a spinning or yoga class, or bring a friend along for winter walks. Having someone to share the experience with can make it more enjoyable and help you stay consistent through the colder months.

6. Focus on the Mental Benefits

Exercise is one of the best ways to boost your mood. It releases endorphins, improves focus, and helps combat feelings of stress. Remember that staying active this winter isn’t just about physical fitness; it’s also a powerful tool to keep your mental health strong.

With a few adjustments, you can make the colder months a time of growth and well-being. Stay active, positive, and embrace the benefits of movement to beat the winter blues!

WORKOUT

10-Minute Upper Body Boost: Beat the Winter Blues with Strength

When the winter blues hit, getting your body moving—even for just 10 minutes—can make all the difference. This quick, energising upper body workout is designed to lift your mood, build strength, and help you feel your best, even in colder months. With just a few simple exercises, you’ll work your arms, shoulders, chest, and back, all from the comfort of home.

Be sure to check out our video demonstration on the East Coast Fitness Facebook and Instagram pages, where you’ll see each move in action!

10-Minute Upper Body Boost Workout:

Complete each exercise for 45 seconds, then rest for 15 seconds before moving to the next one. Repeat the circuit twice for a full 10-minute workout.

1. Push-Ups

2. Bent-over rows (using Dumbbells or Kettlebells)

3. Shoulder Taps

4. Tricep Dips (using a chair or bench)

5. Plank to Inchworm

This workout is perfect for squeezing in a quick upper body burn and shaking off those winter blues!

RECIPE

Winter-Warming High-Protein Chicken & Veggie Stir-Fry

This hearty chicken and vegetable stir-fry is packed with protein to support muscle recovery and keep you feeling full. It’s also loaded with colourful veggies for a boost of vitamins, making it a great winter meal.

Ready in under 30 minutes, it’s perfect for a post-workout dinner that’ll fuel your body and lift your spirits.

Ingredients (Serves 2)

• 2 tsp olive oil

• 2 large chicken breasts, diced

• 1 red pepper, sliced

• 1 yellow pepper, sliced

• 1 small broccoli head, cut into florets

• 1 medium carrot, thinly sliced

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 1 tbsp fresh ginger, minced

• 2 tbsp low-sodium soy sauce

• 1 tbsp honey

• 1 tbsp sesame seeds (optional)

• Fresh coriander, chopped (optional)

Instructions

1. Cook the Chicken: Heat 1 tsp of olive oil in a large frying pan or wok over medium heat. Add the diced chicken and cook until browned and fully cooked through, about 5-7 minutes. Remove from the pan and set aside.

2. Cook the Vegetables: In the same pan, add the remaining olive oil. Add garlic and ginger, cooking for 1 minute until fragrant. Add the broccoli, peppers, and carrots. Stir-fry for 5-6 minutes until the vegetables are tender but still crisp.

3. Combine & Season: Add the cooked chicken back to the pan. Stir in the soy sauce and honey, coating everything evenly. Cook for an additional 1-2 minutes.

4. Serve: Divide the stir-fry between two bowls. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and fresh coriander if desired.

Nutritional Info (Per Serving)

• Calories: ~445kcals

• Protein: ~40g

• Carbs: ~20g

• Fats: ~12g

This protein-rich meal will support your upper body workouts and help keep energy levels up through the colder months.