SHAPING UP: Exercise survival guide for parents over the summer holidays

Exercise doesn't have to be boring or done on your own. Get the whole family involved.

Most of your time will be spent entertaining and running around after your kids, leaving very little time to yourself.

But, it's really important to stay active because it will give you energy, reduce stress, and, of course, help burn off some of the extra calories you may be eating.

So, how do you find that balance? These quick tips will help you stay fit over the Summer:

Workout First Thing

If you wait until after work, chances are you'll never get your workout in. There are just too many activities and commitments that come up. You won't get any distractions early on a morning. That's the best time to get your workout done!

Make an Appointment

If you have an appointment in your calendar, 99% of the time you'll show up. That same tactic helps with your workout. If you set aside specific times in your diary, they feel more like an appointment you'll have to keep. You could even alternate your workout schedule with your partner. Monday night might be your time to workout, while your partner looks after the kids and cooks dinner. Tuesday it works in reverse.

Have a Plan

Once you've pencilled in your workout, don't forget to think about what you'll actually do once you get to the gym. You can waste lots of time just wandering around thinking about what to do next. Plan it before hand, turn up, blast out your workout, go home.

Include Your Kids

Kids instinctively love to move. Make it fun and get them involved in your workouts. It's great if they see you workout and even better if they join in because they'll pick up good habits!

Sweeten the Deal

Sometimes, it's ok to bribe your kids. Whether the bribe is a fruit snack, time at the play park, or something else, my kids are more willing to participate with minimal complaining when there is something in it for them.

Make Time

Most of us have unused chunks of time in our day. Those 30-minutes we spend on Facebook or Pinterest. Those 10-minute intervals we spend checking emails or cleaning. Pay attention to how you're spending your time and figure out which activities you could drop in replace for a quick workout.

Exercise While The Kids Are Occupied!

Between football training, dance classes or music lessons, kids are as busy as their parents these days. Use the time that your kids are in classes. If your child is occupied for an hour, put on your trainers and go for a jog.

Parent & Child Classes

