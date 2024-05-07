SHAPING UP: Embracing social side of fitness in a supportive community
Gone are the days of solitary treadmill sessions; now, people flock to gyms, classes, and fitness events not just for the exercise, but for the camaraderie that comes with it.
Joining a fitness class isn't just about perfecting your form or mastering a routine. It's about sweating it out alongside others who share your goals and passions.
Whether it's the encouraging smiles of fellow participants or the high-fives exchanged after a tough workout, the social aspect of fitness adds an extra layer of motivation and fun to the whole experience.
The days when the gym was a place for solo workouts are over. Nowadays, it's a hub of activity and interaction, where friendships are formed and bonds are strengthened through shared challenges and victories.
From partner workouts to group challenges, the social side of fitness creates a feeling of belonging and encouragement that makes you want to return for more.
But it's not just about the gym anymore. Fitness has spilled out into the streets, parks, and even cafes, as people come together to run, cycle, and workout in the great outdoors.
These social fitness events offer a refreshing change of scenery and a chance to connect with nature while making new friends.
Speaking of social fitness events, mark your calendars for our upcoming Social Run Event hosted by East Coast Fitness and Flamingo Cafe at Seaham Marina.
Lace up your running shoes and join us for a scenic 5km jog along the seafront, followed by drinks and food at Flamingo Cafe. It's the perfect opportunity to combine your love for fitness with a bit of socialising and fun – Friday, May 24.
In a world where connections are more valuable than ever, embracing the social side of fitness isn't just about breaking a sweat – it's about building a community that uplifts and supports you on your journey to a healthier, happier you. So why sweat alone when you can sweat together?
WORKOUT
10 MINUTE HIIT WORKOUT TO IMPROVE LOWER BACK STRENGTH
Stronger back muscles increase stability of the spine and help improve posture. With a strong core you also decrease your chances of picking up injuries.
Before you start the workout go to the East Coast Fitness Facebook Page and watch the short demo video to make sure you are performing the exercises correctly.
45 seconds SUPERMANS
15 seconds rest
45 seconds BRIDGES
15 seconds rest
45 seconds DEADLIFTS
15 seconds rest
45 seconds WINDMILLS
15 seconds rest
45 seconds SQUAT WOOD CHOP
15 seconds rest
X2
RECIPE
CHOCOHOLIC OVERNIGHT OATS
SERVES: 1
TOTAL TIME: 5 minutes (plus 8 hours refrigeration)
CALORIES PER PORTION: 497
INGREDIENTS
1/2 cup rolled oats (gluten-free if required)
160ml almond milk
1 tbsp chocolate protein powder
1 tbsp cacao
1 tbsp maple syrup
1 tbsp cacao nibs
INSTRUCTIONS
Place the oats, almond milk, protein powder, cacao and maple syrup in a glass jar or breakfast bowl. Stir well to combine, cover and place in the fridge overnight.
Top with cacao nibs before serving.