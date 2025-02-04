Shaping Up: Don’t skip leg day: Why it’s more important than you think!

Lunges are a good way to exercise the legs and help strengthen them.

When it comes to working out, some people love to focus on their upper body. They spend hours doing bench presses, bicep curls, and push-ups to get a bigger chest, stronger arms, or more defined shoulders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But what about the legs? Skipping leg day is common, but it’s a mistake you should avoid. Here’s why.

Balance and Strength

Your legs are the foundation of your body. They carry you through your day, support your posture, and allow you to move freely. Strengthening them doesn’t just make them look good – it makes your whole body stronger. Exercises like squats, lunges, and deadlifts work multiple muscle groups, including your core. A strong lower body improves your overall fitness and makes daily activities like climbing stairs or carrying shopping easier.

Injury Prevention

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weak legs can lead to injuries. If your leg muscles aren’t strong, your knees, hips, and lower back are at risk of strain. Leg exercises help build muscle and protect your joints. They also improve your balance and stability, reducing your chances of falling or getting hurt, especially as you get older.

Better Athletic Performance

Whether you enjoy running, playing sports, or just staying active, strong legs are key. Many athletic movements – like jumping, sprinting, or changing direction – rely on leg strength. Even if you’re not an athlete, building stronger legs can help you walk faster, hike longer, or dance with more energy.

Burn More Calories

Leg day isn’t just good for your muscles – it’s great for burning calories. Your leg muscles are some of the largest in your body. Working them requires a lot of energy, which means you burn more calories during and after your workout. This can help you lose weight or stay lean.

A Balanced Physique

Skipping leg day can lead to an unbalanced physique. Imagine having a strong, muscular upper body paired with thin legs. It not only looks odd but also creates imbalances in strength that can lead to posture problems or injuries.

Conclusion

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leg day is tough, but it’s worth it. Strong legs improve your fitness, prevent injuries, and boost your confidence. So, the next time you’re tempted to skip squats or lunges, remember: skipping leg day doesn’t just mean weaker legs – it means missing out on a stronger, healthier body.

Train smart, and don’t forget your legs!

WORKOUT

LEG DAY WARM-UP

Nobody likes leg day…

But in an attempt to make yours a little bit better, here’s a DYNAMIC Warm-up routine that will prepare your Muscles and Joints for your Workout!

Shew the Chickens 20x Reps

Leg Over Body x5 Reps Each Side

Squat 3x10sec Hold

Leg Swings x10 Reps Each Side

Weighted Lunge x3 Reps 3sec Hold Each Side

RECIPE

High-Protein, Low-Carb Peanut Butter Energy Balls

These no-bake peanut butter energy balls are the perfect snack after leg day! Packed with protein and low in carbs, they’ll keep you energised while supporting muscle recovery.

Ingredients (makes 12 balls)

• 120g smooth peanut butter (natural, no added sugar)

• 30g protein powder (vanilla or unflavoured works best)

• 25g ground almonds

• 1 tbsp chia seeds or flaxseeds

• 1-2 tbsp unsweetened almond milk (or water, as needed)

• 1 tsp vanilla extract (optional)

• A pinch of salt

• 10g dark chocolate chips or cacao nibs (optional, for texture)

Method

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1. Mix Ingredients: In a bowl, combine peanut butter, protein powder, ground almonds, chia seeds, vanilla extract (if using), and a pinch of salt. Mix well until it forms a dough-like consistency.

2. Adjust Texture: If the mixture feels too dry, add almond milk or water one tablespoon at a time until it holds together but isn’t sticky.

3. Add Chocolate (Optional): Fold in the chocolate chips or cacao nibs for a little crunch.

4. Roll Into Balls: Using your hands, roll the mixture into 12 small balls, about the size of a walnut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5. Chill and Serve: Place the balls on a plate or in a container and chill in the fridge for at least 30 minutes. Once firm, they’re ready to enjoy!

Nutritional Information (per ball)

• Calories: 85

• Protein: 4g

• Carbs: 2g

• Fat: 7g

Tips

• Swap peanut butter for almond butter if you prefer.

• For an extra protein boost, coat the balls in a sprinkle of additional protein powder before chilling.

• Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week or freeze for up to a month.

Enjoy these energy balls as a quick, healthy snack that’s perfect for fuelling your next leg workout or aiding recovery!