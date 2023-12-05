SHAPING UP: Don’t miss out on making time for yourself at the festive season
While finding time to focus on yourself in December might be difficult, it’s just as important as taking care of yourself throughout the rest of the year. In fact, with Christmas shopping, wrapping, cooking and all of the other stresses, I'd say it's even more important!
But, A LOT of people put their fitness & health on the back burner this time of year.
“I’ll start again after the New Year,” they say.
It’s not just about controlling your weight … it’s about how you feel in your body– physically and mentally!
When you stick with your healthy habits you just simply FEEL better.
You have fewer cravings … your immune system works better … you are in a better mood … your self-esteem goes up … and you enjoy life more!
And I can’t think of a better gift to yourself (and your loved ones!) for Christmas than that.
So, here are 4 simple healthy habits you can do every day to help your physical and mental health over Christmas:
#1 Make Sensible Food Choices.
For most people, counting macros and counting calories just isn’t realistic over the Christmas period, and I agree! I like to enjoy a few beers and the festive foods too. But it’s important to get the right balance between healthy foods and festive treats. Aim to get an 80/20 balance throughout the week. 80% healthy, 20% treats (not the other way around)
#2 Aim For 10,000 Steps A Day
Typically, 10,000 steps a day burns about 2000 to 3500 extra calories each week. Over the month, that can make a big difference!
It’s amazing how quickly the steps can build up if you make small efforts; park further away from the door when you go shopping, go for a 5-10 minute walk on your dinner break, take the stairs instead of the escalator/lift.
#3 Focus On Your Sleep.
Quality of sleep can really affect your health. If you have a bad sleep, you wake up with no energy and you’re more likely to be stressed. It can also have an effect on your eating habits. If you feel tired and lethargic at the end of the day you’re more likely to reach for sugary comfort foods. However, if you’ve had a good sleep and have high energy levels, you’re going to feel so much more in control.
#4 Drink At Least 2 Litres Of Water A Day
When you’re hydrated you’ll experience lots of health benefits, but most importantly over Christmas it will improve digestion, reduce fatigue and suppress your appetite.
Start drinking water as soon as you wake up on a morning - have a glass with your breakfast. Then keeping sipping throughout the day. You need to have a minimum of 2 litres of water per day.
At East Coast Fitness, our new Private Gym memberships are proving to be a big hit in the lead up to Christmas... Open 7 days a week, from 6am-10pm, it’s ideal for people who don’t like overcrowded gyms. There’s no waiting around for machines, nobody posing in mirrors, no intimidating atmosphere. Perfect for this time of year when you just want to be in and out with no time wasting. If you’d like more info on our private gym memberships go to www.eastcoast-fitness.com
DOWN IN 2’s CHALLENGE WORKOUT ROUTINE
This challenge won't take long but so it's a good way to finish off your gym workout, or you could simply replace this challenge with your normal workout if you're pushed for time. There’s 3 exercises; one for your upper body, one for lower body and one for your core.
The aim is to complete all of the exercises below as quickly as possible with good form, without rest.
20 SQUATS
20 PRESS UPS
20 SIT UPS
18 SQUATS
18 PRESS UPS
18 SIT UPS
16 SQUATS
16 PRESS UPS
16 SIT UPS
14 SQUATS
14 PRESS UPS
14 SIT UPS
12 SQUATS
12 PRESS UPS
12 SIT UPS
10 SQUATS
10 PRESS UPS
10 SIT UPS
8 SQUATS
8 PRESS UPS
8 SIT UPS
6 SQUATS
6 PRESS UPS
6 SIT UPS
4 SQUATS
4 PRESS UPS
4 SIT UPS
2 SQUATS
2 PRESS UPS
2 SIT UPS
PISTACHIO CRUSTED SALMON RECIPE
Serves 6
Calories Per Serving: 426
Ingredients:
2.8 lbs (1.3kg) salmon filet
1 tbsp. olive oil
2 garlic cloves minced
2 tbsp. honey
salt & pepper
½ cup (75g) pistachios
14 oz. (400g) green beans, trimmed
1 lemon, wedges, to serve
Instructions:
Heat the oven to 375°F (190°C). Line a baking sheet with baking paper.
Rub the flesh of the salmon with olive oil. In a small bowl, mix the garlic and honey, and spread over the salmon. Season with salt and pepper.
Lay the salmon onto the baking tray, skin size down. Chop the pistachios and press them onto salmon. Finally place the green beans around the sides.
Place the baking sheet into the hot oven and bake for 15-20 minutes until the salmon flakes easily and is cooked through. Serve with lemon wedges.