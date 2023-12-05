SHAPING UP: Don’t miss out on making time for yourself at the festive season

Christmas is a time for family, a time for togetherness and celebrating being with the people you love, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't make time for yourself.

Typically, 10,000 steps a day burns about 2,000 to 3,500 extra calories a week.

While finding time to focus on yourself in December might be difficult, it’s just as important as taking care of yourself throughout the rest of the year. In fact, with Christmas shopping, wrapping, cooking and all of the other stresses, I'd say it's even more important!

But, A LOT of people put their fitness & health on the back burner this time of year.

“I’ll start again after the New Year,” they say.

It’s not just about controlling your weight … it’s about how you feel in your body– physically and mentally!

When you stick with your healthy habits you just simply FEEL better.

You have fewer cravings … your immune system works better … you are in a better mood … your self-esteem goes up … and you enjoy life more!

And I can’t think of a better gift to yourself (and your loved ones!) for Christmas than that.

So, here are 4 simple healthy habits you can do every day to help your physical and mental health over Christmas:

#1 Make Sensible Food Choices.

For most people, counting macros and counting calories just isn’t realistic over the Christmas period, and I agree! I like to enjoy a few beers and the festive foods too. But it’s important to get the right balance between healthy foods and festive treats. Aim to get an 80/20 balance throughout the week. 80% healthy, 20% treats (not the other way around)

#2 Aim For 10,000 Steps A Day

It’s amazing how quickly the steps can build up if you make small efforts; park further away from the door when you go shopping, go for a 5-10 minute walk on your dinner break, take the stairs instead of the escalator/lift.

#3 Focus On Your Sleep.

Quality of sleep can really affect your health. If you have a bad sleep, you wake up with no energy and you’re more likely to be stressed. It can also have an effect on your eating habits. If you feel tired and lethargic at the end of the day you’re more likely to reach for sugary comfort foods. However, if you’ve had a good sleep and have high energy levels, you’re going to feel so much more in control.

#4 Drink At Least 2 Litres Of Water A Day

When you’re hydrated you’ll experience lots of health benefits, but most importantly over Christmas it will improve digestion, reduce fatigue and suppress your appetite.

Start drinking water as soon as you wake up on a morning - have a glass with your breakfast. Then keeping sipping throughout the day. You need to have a minimum of 2 litres of water per day.

DOWN IN 2’s CHALLENGE WORKOUT ROUTINE

This challenge won't take long but so it's a good way to finish off your gym workout, or you could simply replace this challenge with your normal workout if you're pushed for time. There’s 3 exercises; one for your upper body, one for lower body and one for your core.

The aim is to complete all of the exercises below as quickly as possible with good form, without rest.

20 SQUATS

20 PRESS UPS

20 SIT UPS

18 SQUATS

18 PRESS UPS

18 SIT UPS

16 SQUATS

16 PRESS UPS

16 SIT UPS

14 SQUATS

14 PRESS UPS

14 SIT UPS

12 SQUATS

12 PRESS UPS

12 SIT UPS

10 SQUATS

10 PRESS UPS

10 SIT UPS

8 SQUATS

8 PRESS UPS

8 SIT UPS

6 SQUATS

6 PRESS UPS

6 SIT UPS

4 SQUATS

4 PRESS UPS

4 SIT UPS

2 SQUATS

2 PRESS UPS

2 SIT UPS

PISTACHIO CRUSTED SALMON RECIPE

Serves 6

Calories Per Serving: 426

Ingredients:

2.8 lbs (1.3kg) salmon filet

1 tbsp. olive oil

2 garlic cloves minced

2 tbsp. honey

salt & pepper

½ cup (75g) pistachios

14 oz. (400g) green beans, trimmed

1 lemon, wedges, to serve

Instructions:

Heat the oven to 375°F (190°C). Line a baking sheet with baking paper.

Rub the flesh of the salmon with olive oil. In a small bowl, mix the garlic and honey, and spread over the salmon. Season with salt and pepper.

Lay the salmon onto the baking tray, skin size down. Chop the pistachios and press them onto salmon. Finally place the green beans around the sides.