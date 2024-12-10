Shaping Up: December: One Last Push for Your Fitness Journey

Enjoy your festive meals, but don’t forget to include fruits, veggies, and lean proteins.

As we approach the end of the year, it’s easy to feel like slowing down. December is full of distractions – Christmas parties, colder weather, and the tempting smell of festive treats.

Many people tell themselves they’ll start fresh in January. But why wait?

December can be your one last push to make real progress on your fitness journey before the year ends.

Why December Matters

Think about how far you’ve come this year. Maybe you started exercising more, eating better, or even just thinking about getting fitter. The choices you make now can either build on that progress or undo it. Taking December off can set you back, but pushing through can set you up for a stronger, healthier start to the new year.

Fitness is about consistency. It’s not about being perfect, but about showing up—even when it’s tough. A strong finish in December can boost your confidence and help you stay motivated long-term.

Set Small, Realistic Goals

You don’t need to aim for perfection in December. Life is busy, so focus on small, realistic goals that fit your schedule:

• Stay active for at least 30 minutes a day. A brisk walk, a home workout, or a quick gym session can make all the difference.

• Make balanced food choices. Enjoy your festive meals, but don’t forget to include fruits, veggies, and lean proteins.

• Drink water. Staying hydrated helps with energy levels and keeps cravings in check.

Get Creative with Fitness

December is full of opportunities to move more. Turn holiday chores into mini workouts. Carrying shopping bags? That’s strength training. Cleaning the house? You’re burning calories. You can even make family time active—try a walk around your local streets to look at Christmas lights.

Build Momentum for January

The biggest gift you can give yourself this Christmas is momentum. Starting January with a fitness habit already in place is far easier than starting from scratch. Even small efforts now will help you hit the ground running in the new year.

Final Thoughts

December is not the time to give up; it’s the time to push through. Celebrate your progress, stay consistent, and remember that every small step you take now will make a big difference later.

Don’t wait for January. Make December count. It’s your one last push to end the year stronger than ever.

WORKOUT

Start Strong Warm-Up: Get Moving This December!

Before diving into your workouts and making the most of December, it’s important to start with a solid warm-up. A dynamic warm-up gets your body ready to move, improves mobility, and reduces the risk of injury—perfect for your one last push this year.

Here’s a five-exercise warm-up to fire up your muscles and get your heart pumping. It only takes five minutes and sets you up for success!

The “Start Strong” Warm-Up

1. Elbow-to-knee(30 seconds)

2. Inchworm (6 reps)

3. Open the Gates (30 seconds)

4. Close the Gates (30 seconds)

5. Arm Circles (30 seconds forward, 30 seconds backward)

6. Groiners (10 reps, 5 per leg)

You can find a full video demonstration of this warm-up on the East Coast Fitness Facebook and Instagram pages. Head there now to see exactly how it’s done and get ready to finish the year strong!

RECIPE

Festive Gingerbread Protein Balls

These Christmas-themed protein balls are a healthy, high-protein snack that captures the festive flavours of gingerbread.

They’re perfect for staying on track during the holidays while still enjoying a seasonal treat!

INGREDIENTS

• 100g almond flour

• 30g vanilla protein powder

• 2 tsp ground ginger

• 1 tsp ground cinnamon

• 1/4 tsp ground nutmeg

• 2 tbsp almond butter

• 2 tbsp honey or maple syrup

• 1–2 tbsp unsweetened almond milk (if needed)

• Optional: 1 tbsp finely chopped dried cranberries or dark chocolate chips for festive flair

METHOD

1. In a bowl, mix the almond flour, protein powder, ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg until combined.

2. Add the almond butter and honey, mixing thoroughly to form a dough-like consistency.

3. If the mixture is too dry, add almond milk a teaspoon at a time until the dough comes together.

4. Roll the dough into small balls (about 12–14).

5. Optional: Roll the balls in desiccated coconut or crushed nuts for an extra festive touch.

6. Chill in the fridge for 30 minutes before serving.

These gingerbread protein balls are a great grab-and-go snack for busy December days—or a healthier addition to your holiday table!

CALORIES AND MACROS

Calories: 200 kcal/ 3 Balls

Protein: 13g

Carbohydrates: 21g

Fat: 8g