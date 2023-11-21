SHAPING UP: Building resilience: Stress management over Christmas

With Christmas around the corner, it's important to get ready not only for the fun times but also for potential stress.

Reading a good book is one way of relaxing and easing stress.

Although Christmas is usually linked with joy, it can also bring its share of challenges, like busy schedules and financial worries.

To make sure you have a calm and enjoyable festive period, it's a good idea to build resilience and use some practical stress management techniques.

Identifying Stressors

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas can introduce stressors such as gift shopping, family gatherings, and year-end work responsibilities.

Acknowledging these pressures is the first step towards managing them effectively.

Exercise as a Stress Buster

One of the most powerful tools in combating Christmas stress is regular exercise.

Physical activity releases endorphins, the body's natural mood enhancers, helping to relieve stress and improve overall well-being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consider incorporating short, brisk walks into your daily routine or engaging in home-based workouts.

These activities not only boost physical health but also provide a mental break from the Christmas hustle.

Mindfulness and Relaxation Techniques

Practicing mindfulness is another effective strategy for managing stress. Simple techniques such as deep breathing or meditation can promote relaxation and reduce feelings of anxiety.

Allocate a few minutes each day to sit quietly, focus on your breath, and let go of any tension. Mindfulness not only calms the mind but also enhances your ability to navigate through challenging situations.

Self-Care Rituals at Home

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Create a relaxing atmosphere within your home by establishing self-care rituals. Consider a warm bath with calming essential oils, listening to soothing music, or reading in a good book. Set aside time for activities that bring you joy and relaxation, providing a sanctuary amongst the holiday chaos.

Easy-to-Implement Stress Relief

Incorporate stress-relief techniques into your routine. Sipping on a cup of herbal tea, practicing gratitude, or taking short breaks to stretch can make a big difference.

Small, intentional moments of self-care can accumulate to create a more resilient and stress-resistant mindset.

Over this festive period, prioritise your mental well-being by proactively managing stress. Through a combination of exercise, mindfulness, and self-care, you can build resilience and approach Christmas with a sense of calm and happiness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remember, a healthier and happier you is the greatest gift you can give yourself and your loved ones this festive season.

WORKOUT

10-MINUTE BODYWEIGHT PYRAMID

This quick and effective routine requires no equipment and can be done in the comfort of your own home.

The workout consists of six exercises: burpees, lunges, squat jacks, press-ups, bicycle crunches, and mountain climbers.

The pyramid structure involves increasing and then decreasing the number of repetitions for each exercise, providing a full-body workout that targets strength, endurance, and core stability.

5 BURPEES

10 LUNGES

15 SQUAT JACKS

20 PRESS UPS

25 BICYCLE CRUNCHES

30 MOUTAIN CLIMBERS

25 BICYCLE CRUNCHES

20 PRESS UPS

15 SQUAT JACKS

10 LUNGES

5 BURPEES

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before starting this workout, remember to warm up and cool down to enhance flexibility and prevent injury. Each exercise is scalable, allowing you to adjust the intensity based on your fitness level.

For demonstrations and alternative exercises, visit the East Coast Fitness Facebook or Instagram page. Stay safe, listen to your body, and enjoy the workout!

RECIPE

SPICED CHRISTMAS LATTE

Ingredients:

1 cup of brewed strong coffee or 2 shots of espresso

1 cup of unsweetened almond milk (or your preferred milk)

1 tablespoon of pure maple syrup or honey

1/2 teaspoon of ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon of ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Optional: a dash of ground ginger for extra warmth

Instructions:

Brew Coffee or Espresso: Prepare a cup of strong coffee or brew two shots of espresso.

Heat Milk: In a small saucepan, heat the almond milk over medium heat until it's warm but not boiling. You can also use a milk frother for this step.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mix Spices and Sweetener: In a bowl, mix together the ground cinnamon, ground nutmeg, vanilla extract, and maple syrup (or honey).

Combine Ingredients: Pour the brewed coffee or espresso into your favourite mug. Add the spiced sweetener mixture and stir well.

Froth Milk: Froth the warm almond milk until it's creamy and has a good amount of foam. You can use a frother or simply whisk vigorously.

Pour and Garnish: Pour the frothed milk over the coffee mixture in your mug. Optionally, sprinkle a little extra cinnamon or nutmeg on top for garnish.

Enjoy your homemade Christmas latte!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad