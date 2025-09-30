Shaping Up: Boost your mood this autumn - fitness for mental health

Even getting out for a brisk walk as the autumn develops is a good for of exercise.

Last week, when we were doing our early morning workouts at Seaham Marina, we noticed the drop in temperature.

The mornings are cooler, the nights are drawing in, and it reminded me that autumn is definitely here.

For many of us this can make us feel a bit low or tired.

One of the best ways to fight the seasonal blues is exercise.

Moving your body releases feel-good hormones that lift your mood.

You don’t need to spend hours in the gym. Even a short walk or a few minutes of stretching can make a big difference.

Getting outside is even better. Fresh air, sunlight and the changing colours of the trees all help improve your mood. autumn walks are a simple way to combine fitness with time in nature.

I love heading out with the family at this time of year. The kids enjoy exploring, and it gives me a proper mental boost.

There are plenty of local spots that are perfect for autumn walks.

Roker Park is beautiful at this time with its colourful trees and wide paths.

Herrington Park is ideal if you want space for the kids to run and explore.

Barnes Park is another favourite, especially for families with the play area and duck pond.

Even a stroll around Mowbray Park can help you feel refreshed.

You can also include simple exercises at home.

A few minutes of squats, press-ups or stretches can get your blood flowing and help reduce stress.

If you like, you could even combine it with short bursts of cardio, like jumping jacks or skipping.

The key is to move regularly. Even small amounts of activity add up and help your mind as well as your body.

Remember that exercise does not have to be perfect. The most important thing is to make it enjoyable.

Find something you like doing. It could be walking, cycling, yoga or dancing around the living room with the kids.

When it feels fun you are more likely to keep doing it.

This autumn, make time for movement.

Step outside, enjoy the fresh air, and get your body moving. Your mood will thank you and it will help you feel more energised and ready for the months ahead.

If you’re looking for extra motivation, our boot camp sessions at East Coast Fitness are a great way to get moving and lift your mood.

You’ll join a friendly group, get a full-body workout, and have fun at the same time.

Everyone is welcome, and it’s a fantastic way to keep your energy high as the days get shorter.

RECIPE

Autumn Energy Bites

Ingredients (makes 12 bites):

150g rolled oats

100g natural peanut butter (or any nut butter)

50g honey

50g dried cranberries

30g pumpkin seeds

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp vanilla extract

Method:

In a large bowl, mix the oats, cinnamon, cranberries, and pumpkin seeds.

In a small pan, gently warm the peanut butter and honey until smooth. Stir in the vanilla extract.

Pour the peanut butter mixture over the dry ingredients and mix until everything is combined.

Roll the mixture into small balls, about the size of a walnut.

Place on a tray lined with baking paper and chill in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.

Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week.

Tip: These bites are great to take on autumn walks, as a post-workout snack, or to keep the kids energised during the cooler days.

WORKOUT

10-Minute Feel-Good Circuit

This quick workout is designed to lift your mood, get your blood flowing, and complement your autumn walks. You can do it at home, in the garden, or even in a local park.

Instructions:

Round 1: 50 seconds on each exercise

Round 2: 40 seconds on each exercise

Round 3: 30 seconds on each exercise

Rest 20 seconds between exercises

Workout:

Bodyweight Squats

Push-Ups (knees or full)

Sit-Ups

Glute Bridges

Plank (on elbows or hands)

I recommend doing a short warm-up before starting and finishing with a cool-down stretch to get the best results and avoid soreness.