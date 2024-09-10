FIT IN SIX is a weight loss programme, which is a structured plan designed to help you lose weight and improve your fitness over six weeks.

As the summer winds down and children head back to school, it’s a perfect time for adults to reset and establish healthy routines.

Just as kids benefit from structure and routine during the school year, so do we. As your children adjust to the new school year, take this time to reset your routines too.

By focusing on nutrition, exercise, mental wellness, and organisation, you can set a positive example for your kids while improving your own health and well-being. And what better way than with a new six-week transformation programme.

FIT IN SIX, starts September 16 at East Coast Fitness – six weeks to a fitter, healthier you!

FIT IN SIX is a weight loss programme, which is a structured plan designed to help you lose weight and improve your fitness over six weeks. The plan typically involves a combination of diet, exercise, and lifestyle/behaviour changes aimed to aid weight loss. Here is a basic outline of what the programme will look like.

Week 1: Kickstart Your Journey

Getting started, setting clear achievable goals and taking initial measurements.

Week 2: Build Consistency

Working on maintaining consistency with diet and exercise with the support of coaches and a support group with like-minded people with similar goals.

Week 3: Intensify Workouts

Boost workout intensity to break through any plateaus. With the encouragement of coaches and peers, aiming high to push through workouts and increasing weights.

Week 4: Assess and Adjust

Review progress and adjust goals if necessary. Not one size fit all with the 'FIT IN SIX' programme. If adjustments are needed our experienced coaches will support you through that.

Week 5: Push Your Limits

Pushing yourself to achieve higher fitness levels and greater weight loss.

Week 6: Finish Strong

Solidify your new habits and set a plan for maintaining weight loss after the programme ends. Reflect on your journey and set long-term health and fitness goals. Remember we want to change your behaviour and habits, consistency is key.

This plan is flexible and adaptable based on individual fitness levels, dietary needs, and health conditions (again this is not a one size fits all plan).

What’s Included:

Unlimited Gym Usage – Open 5am to 10pm, 7 days a week.

Unlimited Classes – Enjoy a variety of classes throughout the week.

Meal Plans & Nutrition Guidance – Get tailored plans to fuel your transformation.

Support given by experienced Trainers – Expert guidance and support from coaches with over 20 years' experience combined.

For information go to www.eastcoast-fitness.com

Or the East Coast Fitness social media pages on Facebook and Instagram​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.

WORKOUT

10-MINUTE POWER ROUTINE: BACK TO SCHOOL, BACK TO FITNESS

As you dive back into the school-year routine, it's the perfect opportunity to reset and re-establish your own healthy habits. With just 10 minutes a day, you can kickstart your fitness journey and set a strong example for your kids. This quick workout targets your entire body—legs, upper body, cardio, and abs—helping you stay energised and focused throughout the day. Ready to make the most of your time? Let’s get moving!

Workout Plan:

1. Warm-Up (1 minute)

High Knees or March in Place

2. Legs (2 minutes)

1 minute of Squats

1 minute of Alternating Lunges

3. Upper Body (2 minutes)

1 minute of Push-Ups

1 minute of Tricep Dips

4. Cardio (2 minutes)

1 minute of Jumping Jacks

1 minute of Burpees

5. Abs (2 minutes)

1 minute of Plank (forearm or full)

1 minute of Bicycle Crunches

6. Cooldown & Stretch (1 minute)

Gentle Stretch focusing on legs, arms, and core

Remember: Consistency is key, and this routine is just the start. For a full video demonstration of these exercises, head over to the East Coast Fitness Facebook and Instagram pages. Let’s make this school year the fittest one yet!

RECIPE

PROTEIN-PACKED CHICKEN AND BROCCOLI STIR-FRY

This quick and easy Chicken and Broccoli Stir-Fry is perfect for busy evenings, offering a high-protein, low-carb meal that fuels your fitness journey. With just a few simple ingredients, you can whip up a delicious, nutritious dinner in no time.

Ingredients:

2 chicken breasts (about 300g), cut into bite-sized pieces

1 head of broccoli, cut into florets

1 red pepper, sliced

2 cloves of garlic, minced

2 tablespoons soy sauce (reduced salt)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon sesame oil (optional for added flavour)

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Chicken:

Season the chicken pieces with salt and pepper.

2. Cook the Chicken:

Heat the olive oil in a large frying pan or wok over medium-high heat.

Add the chicken pieces and cook for 5-7 minutes until browned and cooked through. Remove the chicken from the pan and set it aside.

3. Stir-Fry the Vegetables:

In the same pan, add a little more olive oil if needed.

Add the minced garlic and sauté for 30 seconds until fragrant.

Add the broccoli florets and red pepper slices, stir-frying for 3-4 minutes until the vegetables are tender but still crisp.

4. Combine and Flavour:

Return the cooked chicken to the pan with the vegetables.

Pour in the soy sauce and sesame oil, stirring well to coat the chicken and vegetables evenly.

Cook for an additional 2 minutes, allowing the flavours to meld together.

5. Serve:

Serve the stir-fry hot, on its own for a low-carb option, or with a side of steamed rice or noodles if desired.

Nutritional Highlight: High in protein, low in carbs, and packed with vitamins from the vegetables, this meal is a great option for anyone looking to maintain a healthy, balanced diet while focusing on fitness.

For more recipes and fitness tips, follow East Coast Fitness on Facebook and Instagram!