Shaping Up: A night to remember with East Coast Fitness

The East Coast Fitness community's annual Christmas night out.

As we wind down 2024, I had the pleasure of celebrating another incredible year with the East Coast Fitness community during our annual Christmas night out.

It was a night filled with laughter, bold dance moves, and plenty of toasts to the hard work and dedication that make our fitness family truly special.

This year, like every other, has been about more than just smashing burpees or setting personal bests.

It’s been about building a community where people show up not just for themselves but for each other.

At East Coast Fitness, it’s never just about the workouts; it’s about the camaraderie, the shared wins – big and small – and the sense of belonging that keeps everyone coming back for more.

Our Christmas night out was a chance to let loose, reflect, and celebrate the year’s achievements.

Sure, some of us weren’t exactly “boot camp ready” on Monday morning, but that’s all part of the journey.

Fitness isn’t about being perfect every day; it’s about consistency, doing your best, and finding balance.

For those thinking about making a change in 2025, now’s the perfect time.

At East Coast Fitness, we offer something for everyone, whether it’s gym memberships, a variety of classes, personal training, or small group PT.

Plus, in January, we’re launching our next FIT IN SIX programme – a six-week fitness and nutrition programme designed to help you lose weight, build strength, and kickstart the New Year.

Even better, we are running a pre-launch competition where you could win a free place on the programme!

To enter, simply head over to our East Coast Fitness Facebook or Instagram pages and follow the steps.

It’s a fantastic opportunity to start 2025 with a bang.

As we prepare to kick off the New Year, we’re excited to welcome new members into our fitness family.

Let’s make 2025 the year of growth, strength, and a whole lot of fun.

Here’s to finishing the year strong and stepping into the next even stronger.

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to start, this is it.

There’s always room for you in our fitness family.

RECIPE

Festive Protein Gingerbread Cookies

These delicious gingerbread cookies are perfect for Christmas. Packed with protein and festive spices, they’re a guilt-free treat to enjoy while staying on track with your fitness goals.

Ingredients

100g rolled oats (blended into flour)

50g vanilla protein powder

1 tsp ground ginger

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp nutmeg

½ tsp baking soda

Pinch of salt

2 tbsp coconut oil (melted)

2 tbsp honey or maple syrup

1 egg

2 tbsp unsweetened almond milk

Optional: 30g dark chocolate (for drizzling)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 170°C (fan) or 190°C (conventional) and line a baking tray with parchment paper.

In a bowl, mix the oat flour, protein powder, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, baking soda, and salt.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the melted coconut oil, honey, egg, and almond milk.

Gradually combine the wet ingredients with the dry ingredients until a dough forms. If the mixture is too dry, add a splash more almond milk.

Roll the dough into small balls (about 1 tbsp each) and flatten them slightly on the baking tray.

Bake for 10-12 minutes or until the cookies are golden brown around the edges.

Let the cookies cool on the tray for 5 minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.

If desired, melt the dark chocolate and drizzle it over the cooled cookies for an extra festive touch.

WORKOUT

Core Before the Christmas Feast: 10-Minute Abs Burner

The festive season is all about balance—celebrating with friends, enjoying treats, and still finding time for yourself. This quick 10-minute abs workout will strengthen your core and keep you feeling great, even after the Christmas indulgences.

Check out the East Coast Fitness Facebook and Instagram pages for a video demonstration of each move. Let’s keep your core strong and ready for 2025!

The Workout:

Warm-Up (1 minute): Plank hold and slow mountain climbers.

Main Circuit (Repeat Twice):

Bicycle Crunches (40 seconds) / Rest (20 seconds)

Leg Raises (40 seconds) / Rest (20 seconds)

Plank with Shoulder Taps (40 seconds) / Rest (20 seconds)

Russian Twists (40 seconds) / Rest (20 seconds)

Flutter Kicks (40 seconds)

Cool-Down (1 minute): Cobra stretch and seated forward fold.

This workout is short, effective, and perfect for keeping your core engaged over the festive period.