RICHARD ORD: Sweden declares war on boozers... and it's a trifle disconcerting

The sweet taste of success. Would you be seen celebrating with a round of Eton Messes?

​​In Sweden they’re preparing for war. A leaflet has landed on all doorsteps outlining how to survive if bombs come-a-droppin’. It kinda took the gloss off our break to the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Well, not really. I lap this stuff up. Rather than come in deathly black with skull and crossbones on the cover, the publication, called ‘In Case of Crisis or War’, is a cheery bright yellow with a line drawing of a female soldier centre stage protecting a family on a picnic under bunting.

It’s a sobering read. Which is just as well, because if you wanted to drown your sorrows at the thought of impending nuclear holocaust, Sweden is not the place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Swedish government, like ours, is keen on people drinking in moderation. But unlike our leaders, they have taken the booze bull by the horns. The government taxes alcohol to the hilt and limits your ability to buy the stuff. Yes, you can get it in pubs and restaurants, but it’s nowhere to be seen in supermarkets or corner shops.

To buy booze, you have to visit one of the state-run off-licences. They don’t open after dark, close early on a Saturday and shut up shop on Sundays. Systembolaget it’s called. I bet it’s been called worse.

Our booze-loving chaperone for the trip revealed that drink-aversion had seeped into Swedish culture. It is frowned upon to encourage drinking. For example: bar staff would never suggest that if you buy a round of three glasses of wine, that it would be cheaper to buy a bottle. While commonplace here, it’s just not done in Sweden.

She said hotel managers when closing a deal with a client are encouraged to celebrate, not with a bottle of bubbly, but a round of desserts! Imagine that. “The trifles are on me!” Cue stunned silence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It didn’t put us off drinking. I’d rather go without shoes than miss a night on the tiles. I could see the merits of the system, but the clincher was on our return home from boozy night. The designated driver put her key in the ignition, turned the key and … blew into a tube coming out of the dashboard to start the engine.

“It’s breathalyser ignition,” she said “The engine won’t start if you’re over the limit.”

A brilliant idea, but I suspect if we brought Swedish booze-busting policies to dear old Blighty… they may have to come with their own ‘prepare for war’ pamphlet. And I doubt that a jaunty yellow cover would soften the blow.