Hospital snacks in focus.

It was good to see that the snack vending machine in my local hospital had all the main food groups covered: Oreos, KitKats and a grab bag of mini cheddars.

Not really sure what a ‘grab bag’ is but it sounds, well, greedy. That might explain why it is bigger than a standard bag of mini cheddars. I was always told not to grab when I was a kid. Given the right size of snack bag, it must be okay to grab these days. How soon before we see ‘snatch’ bags or ‘wrestle from the storekeeper’ containers? There’s certainly been a rise in ‘leg it without paying’ foodstuffs in supermarkets just recently, but I don’t think they have officially been sanctioned by manufacturers. Anyway, I digress…

The hospital’s vending machine was brimming with ‘goodies’ including crisps, Snickers and packets of Maltesers.

Maybe the hospital chiefs know something we don’t. Maybe this stuff is now good for us.

It reminded me of the Woody Allen movie Sleeper in which a health food store owner wakes up in a hospital bed 200 years into the future with medical staff forcing him to smoke cigars and eat cakes ‘for the good of his health.’

Turns out in the movie that tobacco and fudge are really good for you, with one doctor exclaiming ‘what, they had no deep fat, steak or cream pies?’

Who knows, maybe four out of every five doctors eat Snickers.

‘Are you sure it’s okay to be eating big packets of Walkers Max Flame Grilled Steak Crisps and a Twix while I wait for my diabetes test results?’

‘Guess so, why else would they sell ‘em in the foyer?’

All I wanted was an apple.

To be fair, below the three tiers of crisp selections in the machine and tucked between the Galaxy chocolate bars and the M&Ms there was a packet of nuts. It was the only nod towards what might be considered a healthy option on offer. A sad state of affairs really.