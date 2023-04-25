Laugh? Thought I've never start. Look what happens when you ask AI to do your job for the day...

But lately, I've been asking myself a question that's much closer to home: is ChatGPT going to take my job?

I mean, let's be real, this AI has been making some serious strides in the journalism world. It can write articles faster than any human, fact-check at lightning speed, and never needs to take a coffee break. I wouldn't be surprised if it took over my job and then made a move on my girlfriend. After all, ChatGPT's got style, intelligence, and doesn't require sleep. What could I possibly offer in comparison?

As a result, I've been seriously considering abandoning journalism and picking up a new career.

But what kind of job would value my unique set of skills? Well, for one, poaching eggs. I'm a master at it. I could be the go-to egg-poacher for a Michelin-starred restaurant.

And let's not forget my other skill: juggling. Sure, it may not be the most marketable talent, but at least it's something that AI would struggle with.

And just when I thought things couldn't get any worse, I found out that Elon Musk had taken away my Twitter Blue tick. Not only is AI taking over my job, but now I'm not even verified. Talk about adding insult to injury.

It's funny, we used to think the biggest threat from AI was laser-toting cyborgs like in the movies.

But now it's these cheeky chappy chatbots with their particularly impressive grammar that are giving us a run for our money.

AI is getting harder and harder to spot. Heck, one even won a prestigious photography competition recently. But you know what AI can't do? Get up on stage and collect their award. So, who do you think the public is going to love more: ChatGPT or an aging dad of two like myself?

All in all, my heart isn't breaking over this new development. It's just experiencing a rapid unscheduled disassembly before stage separation.

But hey, at least my intelligence is real.