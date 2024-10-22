RICHARD ORD: An election to Trump all others... what could possibly go wrong?

Trump v Harris. We're sure it'll all end well.

​In the interest of clarity, it’s important to let you know that this great publication has endorsed Donald Trump for president.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Unlike the Washington Post, who for the first time in decades has decided not to endorse a presidential candidate, we’re going all out for Trump, mainly for his attitude to foreigners.

He loves ‘em. Whether it’s warm handshakes with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un or getting along with his ‘smart’ Russian mate Vladimir Putin, he’s open and friendly with those from across the pond and beyond. He even likes us. Well, he liked the Queen. Told people that he and the late-monarch had an ‘automatic chemistry.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, there are those that say the Queen, despite meeting literally thousands of people from across the world in her reign, from Nobel prize winners to pop stars, she did not have a better time than she did with Donald Trump.

Nelson Mandela, Neil Armstrong, a sprinkling of Popes and even The Beatles had audiences with Her Majesty, but none could compare to Trump. Who says? Well, that walking continent of common sense and honesty Donald Trump himself, that’s who.

After attending a dinner with Queen Elizabeth he told reporters “There are those that say they have never seen the Queen have a better time, a more animated time.” He couldn’t point out who ‘those’ were, but hey, he’s a busy man. Which makes the subsequent revelations in a recent biography that Her Maj thought the former president was ‘very rude’ most disappointing. How to explain such polar opposite views? Easy. Fake news.

Of course, it’s not always that simple to spot fake news but the rule of thumb is to look at a story from every angle, understand who commissioned the work, in what context it was produced, who the main players are within the story and then, if it is even vaguely negative of Trump, dismiss it as fake. Hope this helps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result of the Washington Post calling time on endorsements, 200,000 readers cancelled their subscription to the paper. (Hey, switch to us).

Oh, and in the interest of fairness, we are also endorsing Kamala Harris. We don’t understand what's going on in the heads of our American cousins but we’re sure it’s all just knockabout fun with no consequences. I mean, it’s not as if they have their fingers on the nuclear buttons or anything...