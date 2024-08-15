LEWIS ATKINSON MP: We have a bright future ahead of us in Sunderland - let’s build that future together

Sunderland Central MP Lewis Atkinson lending his support during clean-up operation on the streets of Sunderland the morning after the disorder.

I’m so proud of the city’s response to the appalling violent disorder we saw at the start of the month. Early in the morning after, when hundreds of us came together with brooms and shovels, we did so not just to help clean up our city – but also to show the world that those who attack police and smash windows are not representative of Sunderland.

In the aftermath of the tragic killing of three girls in Southport, the focus should have been on mourning their death, supporting their families and letting the police do their work to convict the killer. What no-one needed were scenes of violence and thuggery across the country, whipped up online by some who have tried for years to spread division and hate in our communities.

I am pleased the Prime Minister and government’s quick and firm response to the disorder seems to have stopped it. There has rightly been swift action against those whose behaviour was criminal – with many of those involved already facing time in jail. No-one gets arrested for raising concerns about government policy or for peaceful protest.

The police on duty in Sunderland that Friday night showed bravery and outstanding commitment to keeping our community safe. Unfortunately, three were injured doing their jobs – that is totally unacceptable. As I’ve said to Chief Constable and the officers involved, I will always support the police and know that the law-abiding majority of our city will too.

In the General Election I was elected on Labour’ manifesto of recruiting thousands of new police officers and increasing neighbourhood policing. When you call the police, they should come. When you report a crime, it should be properly investigated. Everyone in Sunderland has the right to feel safe – wherever you live, whatever your religion or the colour of your skin.

I know Sunderland is a city of hardworking people with big hearts. Spending time out in Southwick, Ryhope, Millfield and Hendon this week reinforces my belief in our city as an inclusive place. Whether I’m talking to residents, business owners or charity volunteers, whether I’m in community associations, mosques or churches – everyone wants an improving quality of life, good local services, a safe and thriving city.

Hate should have no home here. We unite when others try to divide us.

We have such a bright future ahead of us here in Sunderland. Let’s build that future together.