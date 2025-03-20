Lewis Atkinson MP: Labour’s new Crime and Police Bill is a step forward in public safety

Neighbourhood policing is being bolstered with more officers and greater powers.

Shoplifting is an issue that people raise with me time and time again. We all know the impact it has on traders, residents and our communities.

Under the previous Government, the police were given guidance of not investigating thefts under £200, which led to a wave of hardened shoplifters targeting goods just under that amount, with the knowledge that they won’t be stopped.

I know that guidance has left local business owners, shop workers, and residents across the city frustrated and rightly so.

The good news is that the government will now ensure that the police respond to all thefts, no matter the value. This change is one of many the Labour Government is making as we look to fix the broken the criminal justice we inherited and that we know needs to change.

The government’s new Crime and Police Bill will make significant strides in improving public safety and tackling crime across the country. We want to begin to restore the public’s faith in the justice system.

With tougher measures and clearer powers, this bill is wide ranging – covering everything from seizing knives to transforming how we run our courts and sentence people.

One area I’m particularly pleased to see the government addressing is anti-social behaviour that plagues our streets. Neighbourhood policing is being bolstered with more officers and greater powers, helping to address low-level crime and build stronger community relationships.

From on-the- ground work to the courts, Labour has recently announcements of 4,000 extra Crown Court sitting days which will reduce backlogs and speed up the trial process, delivering swifter justice for victims. On the sentencing side, the government is also expanding prison capacity and introducing tougher community sentences through respect orders.

Last week, I pushed the government for answers on how their prison building plans will tackle the prison crisis and ensure that persistent offenders are held accountable. And I’ll continue to press our government, making sure that the needs of our community are heard in Westminster.

I was glad to hear progress with 700 new places at HMP Highpoint by 2027 announced last week, and the promise of 14,000 more by 2031. The Government has also secured planning permission for new prisons in Leicestershire and Buckinghamshire, laying the groundwork for the future.

With these changes, the government will make communities safer, support law enforcement, and provide greater protection for the most vulnerable. I’m proud to support that.