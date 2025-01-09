Lewis Atkinson MP: Investment and reform will improve social care and our NHS

The Government inherited NHS waiting times of up to 18 months but is committed to get waits down to 18 weeks by 2029. Photo by Jeff Moore/PA

This time of year is the busiest for our NHS and social care services. Despite the best efforts of staff, I know that waiting times are too long and people too often struggle to get the care they need.

The Government have now confirmed plans to improve adult social care and NHS elective waiting lists. Immediately, Sunderland is receiving over £600,000 of government funding to adapt the homes of disabled and elderly residents to make them more accessible and safer. For a lot of people, this will make the difference between staying in their own home or having to leave it.

Technology is also being used to support people at home – thanks to the work of the Council there are now 5,600 homes in Sunderland that have assistive technology such as home assistants or falls monitors in place, to help people live well at home with the reassurance they can access help if they need it.

Another key part of improving social care is supporting the workforce. The Government’s plan includes improving the pay of care staff and the opportunities they have for skills and career development.

Alongside immediate investment and reform, we know that longer term action is needed too. Because of our ageing society, the cost of care is set to double in the next 20 years. Labour wants to introduce a new National Care Service that can meet the needs of older and disabled people into the 21st century, and it has invited all political parties to participate in the design of this so we can build a better system that endures regardless of election results.

As I know from personal experience, improving social care is also key to supporting our NHS. Currently too many patients are in hospital who could be at home with better care – and that hospital capacity could be used to reduce waiting times both at A&E and for elective surgery.

The Government inherited NHS waiting times of up to 18 months but is committed to get waits down to 18 weeks by 2029. Currently, 45% of orthopaedic patients here are currently waiting more than 18 weeks for treatment. That must – and will – change.

Our new plan will expand diagnostic capacity, give patients more choice and control when booking appointments and fund GPs to work with hospital doctors to get advice before making referrals, so more patients get the care they need without being put onto a waiting list.

Faster, better care delivered closer to home. That’s what I want for the people of Sunderland.​​​​​​​