Lewis Atkinson MP: Government invests in Sunderland glassmaking and creative education for future generations

Lewis Atkinson, MP for Sunderland Central, left, with the Sunderland Music City team earlier this month.

Last week was a fantastic week for the city’s creative industry – government investment that preserves our proud past and secures a bright future.

Sunderland has now officially joined the Music Cities Network, becoming only the second city in the UK to do so after Manchester. This is a huge milestone for the city.

We’ve always been a creative city, known for our plethora of homegrown talent and a thriving music scene, but we’re now on track to put Sunderland on the map nationally as a creative powerhouse.

When I sat down with Music City last week to discuss the announcement, it’s clear that by partnering with cities like Berlin, Sydney, and Reykjavik, we’re opening up exciting opportunities for local talent and future generations interested in the sector.

Meanwhile, the government is also taking steps to support our creative industries by reviewing the national curriculum and ensuring that every child in the country has access to arts and sports education.

By making sure every young person has the opportunity to engage with music, art, design, and drama, we’re laying the groundwork for a future where our creative industries can continue to grow and thrive.

We’ve committed to make sure that all children can study a creative arts subject or sport until they’re 16. It’s clear that for the creative sector to flourish, every child needs a fair chance to discover their talents, and this government is making sure they get it.

Last week the city also received a £5million grant from the government as part of a £7.5million project to develop Glassworks: Sunderland. The facility will be a national hub, offering the kind of specialist glassmaking resources that are becoming increasingly rare in Britain.

Sadly, the National Glass Centre is set to close, but we can’t let that mark the end of glassmaking in the city. With this new investment, we’re ensuring the tradition survives and every child has the opportunity to explore it.

With investment across the board, it’s been a great week for Sunderland, highlighting our strengths in music, theatre, film and craft. Without a doubt, it’s creativity and regeneration that are at the heart of the government’s plans for the future.