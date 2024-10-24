Lewis Atkinson MP: Employment Rights Bill the biggest upgrade to workers’ rights in a generation which will increase security and pay

A key part of the Employment Rights Bill are reforms to abolish exploitative zero-hours contracts. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Today, I was proud to vote for the government’s new Employment Rights Bill, the biggest upgrade to workers’ rights in a generation which will increase security and pay at work.

I know that too often the economy hasn’t been working for people here in Sunderland. Far too many people find themselves stuck in low-paid, insecure jobs. Many are trying to earn enough while juggling work with family commitments or caring for loved ones.

As employment practices changed in recent decades, the law failed to keep up. We saw how some companies tried to fire all staff and then rehire them on worse terms and conditions.

We are banning this practice because, unlike the previous government, we are determined that Sunderland workers get the protections they deserve.

Another key part of these reforms is abolishing exploitative zero-hours contracts. Around 40,000 workers in the North East are on these contracts, living with uncertainty about when they’ll be offered their next shift. Our community has fought hard against these things before with casual work at the shipyards and zero-hour contracts has put us back there with insecure work and uncertain hours.

Everyone deserves stable work that allows them to plan their lives and finances to support their families, which is why we are giving all workers the right to a contract with specified hours if that is what they want.

We are also making sure that when you start a new job, you’ll be protected from unfair dismissal and have the right to parental leave from day one. There will be a new right to bereavement leave and strengthened protections for pregnant women and new mothers returning to work.

There is no conflict between strengthening employment rights and supporting businesses.

Speaking to local businesses leaders in Sunderland, it's clear that good businesses care about the people they employ, and we will support them by making sure they cannot be undercut by competitors who do not treat their staff right.

These reforms will also boost economic growth, because we know that when workers feel valued and secure, they are more productive. When workers have reliable jobs, they can also invest back into our city, support local services, and contribute to our community's growth.

At its core, these changes are about respecting hard work. Together, we’ll build a stronger economy that benefits all of us – now and for the future.