LEGSL EAGLE: If not us, then use a local competitor, please!

We specialise in many different areas of law for individuals. I confess my repeated frustration over many years when prospective clients phone me and ask if I will take over their case because, for whatever reason, they are dissatisfied with the way their case is being handled elsewhere.

Nearly every time this relates to a provider of legal services who they have found on the internet. They may be hundreds of miles away. They are likely never to meet the person acting on their behalf. They know nothing about the firm other than they have a flash website with stock photos of actors. We’ve all seen it.

The difficulty is many solicitors will not be attracted to a case which has already been run half the distance by a person the client is extremely unhappy with. To be blunt – a late invite is not appealing. I’m loathed to build a house on another person’s foundations. I’d be surprised if you find any professional rushing to a job previously started by someone else.

The key is to get the right person from the start. There is much merit in instructing a local firm of solicitors. Someone you can go and see face to face if you want to discuss your case. Someone you can see without travelling the length of the country only to arrive at a PO box.

You should seek someone with a good reputation who specialises in your case type. Ask around – but also ask them. How many cases of your type have they conducted? Are they a member of any specialist panels or groups? Do your homework.

This brings me to my Firm and our local competitors. We have specialist, highly qualified solicitors covering many different areas, but not all. If for any reason you decide not to use Ben Hoare Bell (I obviously hope you do call us first) please don’t contact the first solicitor who appears in a Google search and is probably elsewhere in the country. Use another local solicitor.

There are many very good solicitors in the North East and in the unlikely event you need to address an issue with them, book an appointment and go see them face to face. Don’t be left hanging at the end of a phone. It will be better for us both!