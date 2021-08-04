LEGAL EAGLE: Workers on asbestos training plummets during lockdown

ii

By Tilly Bailey & Irvine
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 6:00 pm
The UK Asbestos Training Association estimates the general uptake for training would on average be 18,000 workers per month, but records reveal that between March and September 2020 this fell to 6,000 across a variety of industries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Workers