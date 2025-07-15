Legal Eagle: Work with the local authority on assessment of you and your baby during Public Law Outline

The local authority will carry out a pre-birth and a post-birth assessment. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

I am pregnant and children’s services are involved. They are worried about drug and alcohol use and whether I can look after my baby. I do not use any drugs and have not drunk alcohol since I got pregnant. I am worried they will remove my baby when he is born. They have mentioned a PLO. I don’t know what this is.

The local authority will become involved when they are worried about the safety of a child who lives in their area. There are different levels of involvement.

PLO is short for Public Law Outline. This is initiated when the authority has significant concerns about children in their area, to try and prevent the need for court action. They will assess you to work out what the areas of concern are about your lifestyle and what you need help with and will offer you support.

In your case, this may be parenting courses or support with alcohol and substance misuse. They may also ask for you to consent to drug and alcohol testing to confirm whether you have been using drugs and alcohol in the past six months, and if so, to what level.

This is a chance for you to address the local authority’s concerns and receive support so you can show you are able to keep your baby safe and healthy.

In the PLO process, the authority will complete a parenting assessment. As you are pregnant, this assessment will be completed in two parts, a pre-birth and a post-birth assessment. If your pre-birth and/or post-birth assessments are negative, then they may issue court proceedings. The court will be asked to decide where your baby should live, which could include outside of your care.

If the pre-birth assessment is positive, then it is likely that your baby will likely be able to come home with you at birth. The local authority may suggest that you and your baby are discharged to a mother and baby unit, or mother and baby foster placement, so you can be supported and learn how to care for your baby, if you need extra help. Regardless of where you and your baby are living, the authority will complete a post-birth assessment. If the post-birth assessment is positive, they are likely to then step down their involvement.

It is therefore very important that you work with the local authority within their assessments to avoid their involvement escalating and to address any concerns outside of the court process.

As the local authority are involved, you are entitled to free legal aid and SHOULD contact a solicitor for advice in relation to the PLO process. Please contact us on 0191 565 3112 or [email protected] for advice on this or any other family law issue.