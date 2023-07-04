LEGAL EAGLE: Where an individual has been a victim of domestic abuse there are several options that can be considered

Where an individual has been a victim of domestic abuse there are several options that can be considered.

Then around six weeks ago we were arguing about a party invitation. He did not want me to go as he was not invited. I insisted that I was going and that he could not control me. He began shouting verbal abuse and suddenly slapped me across my face. I was in shock and froze. I asked him to leave, and I have not seen him since. He has been texting me almost every day apologising but I do not want to hear from him again as I feel scared of him. The police have said I need a Non-Molestation Order. I do not know what to do.

It is important you contact the police immediately if you ever feel scared for your safety.

You have been subjected to domestic abuse by your ex-partner in the form of coercive and controlling behaviour, verbal abuse as well as physical abuse.

Where an individual has been a victim of domestic abuse there are several options that can be considered. If appropriate, you should always consider whether any practical steps can be taken. In your case you could block your ex-partner’s number to prevent any further text messages being received. You may also consider instructing a solicitor to send your ex-partner a formal warning letter on your behalf. The letter would ask him to cease such behaviour in future. If the behaviour continues or worsens after you have taken the above-mentioned steps, you could then consider applying for a Non-Molestation Order. It is not necessary that you work through the options in turn. An individual may apply for a Non-Molestation Order immediately if considered appropriate in the circumstances.

A Non-Molestation Order is a protective injunction which would prevent your ex-partner from intimidating, harassing, pestering or contacting you as well as using violence or threatening to use violence against you. It can also prevent him from coming within a certain radius of your home.

When considering an application for a Non-Molestation Order, the court will have regard to all of the circumstances of the case including the need to secure the health (physical or mental), safety and well being of an individual and any relevant child.

