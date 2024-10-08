Legal Eagle: What to do when one parent wants to move abroad with the children

When one parent wants to move abroad and take the children, it does cause complications.

​What happens to the children if one parent decides they are going to move to a different country?

If one parent decides that they want to move to live in a different international country, they are able to do so. However, should they wish to take the children with them, they will need to carefully consider which country is going to be the “habitual residence” of the children, where they will go to school, how family time with the other parent will be facilitated and generally determine a sense of “normality” for the children whereby they are able to enjoy a relationship with both parents.

If the parents cannot agree on this point, such can be decided by the Court. However, Court proceedings should always be regarded as being the option of last resort, and negotiation and mediation should be considered first to try to reach a compromise / agreement.

If one parent decides to remove the children from the jurisdiction without the permission of the Court or the specific consent of the other parent, this is known as international abduction.

Parental Child Abduction is where a parent/guardian takes the child out of the country of habitual residence without the permission of others with parental responsibility or the Courts. Therefore, if a parent plans to move away, particularly abroad, this needs to be agreed before any changes take place. Doing so will prevent difficulties arising and potentially contentious and costly court proceedings.

You may be able to reach an agreement without using a solicitor, however this agreement will not be legally binding should disputes arise further down the line. In addition, different countries have different residency rules which can mean enforcement of an agreement for contact / family time can be difficult to implement.

For a legally binding document, you will need to obtain a Child Arrangements Order and a Specific Issue Order confirming that the children can be removed from the jurisdiction and sanctioning the move to another country, and hence we would recommend that you seek legal advice, certainly before any formal plans for a move are put into effect.

Whilst attending Court can be daunting, there are laws in place that protect the children, and their wellbeing, ensuring whichever Order is put in place, such is always made in the children’s best interests.

If the above situation sounds like yours or you have another family matter you would like advice on, please do not hesitate to get in touch on 0191 275 2626 or via email at [email protected]