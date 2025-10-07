Legal Eagle: What to do when a parent stops child access for another

Always find out why one parent would want to deny the other access to their child or children. Picture posed by models

I am the father of two children, a son and daughter. My son is 8-years-old and my daughter is 13. I separated from their mother around six years ago, and since separation things have been amicable between us, with some general bickering every now and then.

However, a few days ago when I was having time with the children, suddenly my daughter got emotional and angry with me, and said she wanted to go back to her mother’s house.

I tried asking her why, but she couldn’t seem to tell me. I didn’t want to cause a fuss, so I took her back home.

The mother has since told me that I won’t be seeing my daughter again because of how upset she was in my care. I am still allowed to see my son as normal. What can I do about my daughter? I am worried she has been influenced by her mother. My daughter has never acted like this before in my care.

In family law, it is automatically presumed that both parents will be involved in your son and daughter’s lives and that such is deemed to be in their best interests. Therefore, contact should always be promoted where possible, so long of course as it is safe for the children.

It could be difficult to determine exactly why your daughter suddenly wanted to go back to her mother’s home. It is important that you try and figure it out first though before making any assumptions and/or accusations. You must make sure you are always putting your daughter’s best interests first and being considerate of her wishes and feelings.

You should firstly try and ask the mother why she feels your daughter should no longer spend time with you, other than the fact that she was upset in your care. Again, it’s presumed your involvement in your daughter’s life is beneficial, so this should be promoted as far as possible.

If those steps fail, you should obtain legal advice and explore the possibility of sending the mother a contact letter to negotiate a return to the normal arrangements. You will also need to consider mediation. If those steps fail, then your last option would be to make a court application for a Child Arrangements Order.

If this situation sounds similar to yours or you have any other family issues you require legal advice for then please contact us on 0191 565 3112 or via email at [email protected] to discuss your enquiry further.